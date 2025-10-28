The 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic And Sports Museum Rapid Chess Championship For Under-12 Players To Be Held On Thursday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Chess Association has announced that it will organize the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum Rapid Chess Championship for Under-12 players on Thursday, as part of a series of promotional tournaments leading up to the FIDE World Cup, which Qatar will host at the end of December.The championship will feature 40 players, boys and girls, and the matches will be played in the rapid chess format according to the Swiss system. The top winners will be determined after five rounds of competition.Hamad al-Tamimi, Executive Director of the Qatar Chess Association, said that the tournament has attracted a large number of players from various nationalities.He explained that this event is part of a series of tournaments being held in preparation for hosting the World Championship in December and also aligns with the Federation's strategic plan to achieve several goals, foremost among them the promotion of chess culture in the community.Al-Tamimi expressed his hope for increased cooperation with various entities and institutions across the country, which would help the Qatar Chess Federation realize its vision, develop the game of chess, and build a strong foundation for blade-->

He added that these tournaments aim to develop a new generation of players to support national teams, represent Qatar in international events, and attract young talents. Such events also provide valuable opportunities to discover promising players and broaden the pool of those who can represent Qatari chess in future competitions abroad.Al-Tamimi concluded by appreciating the partnership between the Qatar Chess Association and the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum in organizing this event for young players and for supporting efforts to encourage chess participation among all members of the community.Meanwhile, Abdullah Yousef al-Mulla, Director of the 3-2-1 Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, expressed his delight in hosting the Under-12 Chess Championship in partnership with the Qatar Chess Association. He described it as a unique opportunity for everyone to play chess inside a museum that houses some of the most significant sports artifacts in the world.Al-Mulla added that the museum focuses on sports that play an important role in Qatari society, noting that chess has grown significantly in recent years and has gained wide popularity through the organization of major tournaments and the attraction of world chess stars to Doha. He added that there is growing anticipation for the upcoming FIDE World Cup in December.He also pointed out that the museum combines sports, art, and culture through distinctive interactive exhibitions that highlight how sports and art complement each other, offering visitors a rich and diverse experience.He noted that this event reflects the mission of the Qatar Olympic and Sports Museum, to research, collect, educate, and share the story of global and Qatari sports in an engaging and entertaining way. Through its interactive spaces and carefully designed programs, the museum aims to inspire the community, encourage public participation, and promote physical activity and sports involvement.Qatar Chess Association has organized several open tournaments in cooperation with various state institutions as part of its efforts to promote chess culture and foster strong competition among professional and amateur players of all ages and nationalities.