Defiant Hongkongers Resist China With Activism-In-Exile From Switzerland

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Amid escalating attacks by the Chinese government, exiled pro-democracy activists from Hong Kong have sought havens abroad, including in the Swiss capital, Bern. This content was published on October 28, 2025 - 09:00 10 minutes Swissinfo

Switzerland seems an unlikely spot for exiled Hong Kong democracy activists to seek to resist repression by China.

The central European nation hosts just over a thousand residents from the former British colony, compared with the three-quarters of a million HongkongersExternal link divided fairly equally between the UK, US and Canada.

Neither has the Swiss government put in place the kinds of special visas or fast-track residency that some countries offered people from Hong Kong following the crackdown on political rights in the city from 2020.

Yet human rights group Amnesty International this year choseExternal link the Swiss capital of Bern as its officially registered centre for Hong Kong. The charity was forced to close its previous offices in the southern Chinese city, saying employees were at riskExternal link from a sweeping national security law that allows arbitrary raids, arrests and prosecutions.

The decision is a mark of Switzerland's strong legal safeguards for individuals' privacy, as well as its political stability and rule of law. That's even as the operations of the newly created Amnesty International Hong Kong Overseas (AIHKO), the first campaign office that the charity has created entirely in exile, are led by diaspora activists in hubs including Australia, Canada, Taiwan, the UK and US.

“Switzerland provides strong legal safeguards that protect the private information of our staff, supporters and other stakeholders,” Fernando Cheung, an AIHKO board member and former Hong Kong legislator, told Swissinfo. It has a strong legal system and stable social environment,“ensuring that civil society organisations, especially those advocating for human rights, like us, can operate without disruption”.

More More Foreign Affairs How active are Chinese spies in Switzerland?

This content was published on Apr 29, 2024 China specialist Ralph Weber explains how authorities in Beijing obtain information in Switzerland.

Read more: How active are Chinese spies in Switzer