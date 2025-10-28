Fewer Swiss Films On Streaming Sites Despite Viewing Growth
However, the number of viewings multiplied sevenfold between 2023 and 2024, despite the decrease in the number of offerings.
Generally speaking, among Swiss viewers, it is animated films, whose viewings increased by 19%, while documentaries recorded a 7% decrease.
According to the FSO, fiction films are still the favourites, accounting for 85% of feature film offerings and 83% of streaming service usage.
As for the number of subscribers, these increased in 2024 by 5%, after a slight decline in 2023. However, the numbers remain steadily high from 2021.
In contrast, other methods of enjoyment, such as rental (-7%) and purchase, are losing importance. Series are not included in the statistics, but will be included in the future.More More Culture Fee on streaming giants invested in Swiss films and series
