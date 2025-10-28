National Hispanic Institute Honors 84 Las Vegas Students That Participated In Its Leadership Development Program

MENAFN - 3BL) Las Vegas Sands

On Sept. 13, the National Hispanic Institute hosted a celebration to honor 84 Las Vegas high school students who participated in its leadership development programs this year, marking the organization's fourth year in Las Vegas through funding from Sands Cares.

“With its continued support for our Las Vegas program, Sands is making an investment in bright futures for local students and the community, as we aim to give participants the skillsets, confidence and inspiration to invent ideas and actions for community advancement,” Nicole Nieto, executive vice president of NHI, said.“Some of this year's graduating seniors completed the entire NHI journey, and we've seen their growth and increased confidence as strong, capable leaders.”

NHI's curriculum aims to cultivate future civic and business leaders by developing participants' skills in communication, community advocacy and policy-making, while preparing them for success in higher education.

Rising sophomores enter NHI's program to prepare for the Great Debate, which emphasizes communications skills as a tool for self-advancement and community change. Rising juniors participate in the Lorenzo de Zavala (LDZ) Youth Legislative Session, which exposes students to governance, organizational development and policy design, and rising seniors participate in the Collegiate World Series, which has a dual focus of preparing students for college admissions and community leadership. Each program emphasizes asset-based thinking and trains youth to view themselves as capable of affecting change through their own resources and strengths.

The September celebration culminated the students' participation in these progressive leadership development programs over the past year. After the event, Las Vegas students reflected on the empowering impact of the NHI experience:

Abbey Messner, senior, West Career and Technical Academy

“These programs teach you how to collaborate with different people from different geographies, who may have different ideas and ideals than you. I've heard so many different ideas and experiences, and I really feel so grown and mature because through NHI, I've gotten to interact with people from all over the world.

“Because of these programs, I have changed my plans from pursuing a pre-medical degree, and I want to become a lawyer. I realized it doesn't matter how nervous I may feel speaking in front of people – I want to advocate for people. Being a part of NHI has brought that to light for me.

“NHI helped me find my community and helped me improve my skills and realize how important my impact is. I learned you can speak out. I get to be a whole new person because NHI gave me a safe space to try anything.”

Emmanuel Gutierrez, senior, West Career and Technical Academy

“What I remember most is the friends I made at the programs and the moments we shared. Being together for a week allowed me to foster strong connections and make long-lasting relationships.

“NHI has prepared me for the future by opening doors by networking with college recruiters and NHI staff. I learned so much about the college application process, and it has made my application so much more manageable.”

Moises Medina, senior, Rancho High School

“My most important takeaway was how powerful, loud and impactful someone my age can be. It might sound a little cliché, but doing NHI has really helped me find my voice and taught me the importance of advocacy. I gained the skills of leadership, advocacy and empathy. Talking with the other participants and learning about each other's stories really shows how stories can impact and help someone.”

Selena Orejuela, senior, Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School

“The most important takeaway from NHI is learning that leadership is not about waiting for change but becoming the change yourself. NHI gave me a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of a Latino community that is dedicated to shaping the future, and it showed me that I have the ability to take initiative, build community and lead with purpose.

“NHI has prepared me for the next phase of life by teaching me to seek opportunities and embrace challenges with determination. Beyond academics, it showed me the importance of vision-driven leadership and gave me a community of peers who also believe in creating a brighter future for Latinos. The lessons I learned at NHI will continue to guide me as I move into college and beyond.”

Sands helped bring NHI to Las Vegas in 2022 and has supported the leadership development program annually since then. This summer, Sands Cares funding enabled NHI to introduce the Heroes, Heroines and Legends program as an entrée to NHI's curriculum and its asset-based thinking approach. Since 2022, NHI has provided transformative learning experiences to more than 140 Las Vegas students.

Sands' support for NHI is part of the Sands Cares focus on education and building the workforce of the future. To learn more about the company's education initiatives, read its latest ESG report: .