BJP Govt To Showcase 2-Year Achievements On MP's 70Th Foundation Day On Nov 1

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) The BJP government led by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has planned to showcase the achievements accomplished during the past two years on the occasion of the 70th Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh on November 1.

The Chief Minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, held a detailed discussion during a meeting at his office on Tuesday.

The Foundation Day celebration programme will be organised at Lal Parade Ground and Ravindra Bhavan in Bhopal.

"An exhibition at Ravindra Bhavan will highlight two years of investment promotion and other key achievements, including progress made through investments attracted at the Global Investors Summit (GIS)," the government said in a statement.

The exhibition will also include 'One District, One Product (ODOP), the life of King Vikramaditya and Ayodhya, the seals of Vikramaditya, his coins, and temple architecture.

The government has planned to launch several schemes, including digital services, Madhya Pradesh e-Seva, and the Invest MP 3.0 portal. Presentations will also be made on the work carried out under Industry and Employment Year 2025, and the theme for the upcoming year 2026 will be announced.

On this occasion, the government will also unveil a vision document guided by Mission GYAN, which focuses on the holistic development of the state, empowering the Poor (Garib), Youth (Yuva), Farmers (Annadata) and Women (Nari).

At the state-level function, a play on Samrat Vikramaditya will be staged on November 2 and 3. Singer Jubin Nautiyal will perform at the MP Foundation Day function.

There will be a presentation of the 'Bhakti Padas' composed on the life of Lord Krishna and a drone show on the theme of 'Virasat se Vikas'.

The Chief Minister also took to social media to share the development about the state's Foundation Day.

“Today, a meeting was held with representatives of social organisations and intellectuals in Bhopal to give final shape to the preparations for the 70th Foundation Day celebrations of Madhya Pradesh,” CM Yadav wrote in a post on X.

“On the Foundation Day, the state will receive the gift of PM Shri Tourism Heli Service. The symbolic launch will take place on November 1, and it will soon operate on a regular basis,” he added.