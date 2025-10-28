Blaqclouds Integrates Apechain And Apecoin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROBESONIA, Pa., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds, Inc. (OTC: BCDS), a leading Web3 infrastructure company, today announced the integration of APEChain and APECoin.

“Being a Platinum Sponsor of ApeGames during ApeFest was an incredible experience for the entire Blaqclouds team. The energy, creativity, and innovation within the Ape ecosystem are unmatched, and it was truly inspiring to connect with so many forward-thinking builders and partners at the ApeConcierge CreatorHub. Our meetings during the event resulted in several strategic partnerships that will strengthen both ApeChain and the Blaqclouds Web3 ecosystem, accelerating real-world adoption across platforms like ZEUSxPay, ShopWithCrypto, and Apollo Wallet. I couldn't be more proud of how our team represented Blaqclouds - their professionalism, enthusiasm, and commitment to collaboration set a new benchmark for what partnership in Web3 should look like.” Stated Shannon Hill, President, Blaqclouds, Inc.

ApeChain is a Layer 3 next-generation blockchain purpose-built for culture, commerce, and community utility across the expanding Web3 landscape. Designed for speed, scalability, and interoperability, ApeChain delivers an ultra-efficient, EVM-compatible framework that empowers developers, creators, and global brands to deploy applications with near-zero gas fees and lightning-fast transaction times.

Through its strategic integration with the Blaqclouds Web3 ecosystem, ApeChain via ApeCoin delivers real-world crypto utility across a network of leading Blaqclouds platforms:



ZEUSxPay - enabling instant cross-chain crypto payments and settlements for global merchants.

ShopWithCrypto - connecting ApeChain users to over 500,000 merchants through gift card and digital commerce APIs.

ZEUSx DEX - offering on-chain swaps, staking, and liquidity pools using ApeChain's premined APECoin and partner assets.

DeployTokens - allowing projects to instantly deploy custom EVM-compatible tokens on ApeChain with built-in liquidity and utility. ApolloWallet - providing a secure, multi-chain wallet experience with direct on-ramp, off-ramp, and staking capabilities native to ApeChain.



ApeChain's integration within the Blaqclouds ecosystem unites payments, DeFi, digital identity, and ownership into a single interoperable layer-making blockchain innovation more accessible to both developers and everyday users.

About Blaqclouds, Inc.

Blaqclouds bridges traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems, building seamless, real-world blockchain applications that simplify commerce and payments. Its mission is to make spending crypto as easy, trusted, and usable as traditional currency.

Flagship consumer applications include:

- – Crypto-to-gift card commerce

- – Web3 payments and merchant plugins

- – EVM-compatible decentralized exchange

- – Secure, consumer-grade blockchain wallet

For a full list of platforms and solutions from Blaqclouds Nevada and Wyoming, visit:

About ApeChain

ApeChain is a high-performance Layer 3 blockchain developed using ApeCoin for culture, commerce, and community utility within the Ape Web3 ecosystem. Built for scalability and interoperability, ApeChain delivers lightning-fast transaction speeds, ultra-low gas fees, and full EVM compatibility-bridging real-world applications with decentralized finance.

