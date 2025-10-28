Cardone Ventures Co-Founder Natalie Dawson Launches Youth Financial Empowerment Initiative

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The full-day workshop teaches high school girls to build confidence, develop communication skills, and understand personal finance fundamentals.





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natalie Dawson, President and Co-Founder of Cardone Ventures, brings her signature energy and experience to inspire the next generation through Money Matters, a no-cost, one-day confidence and money bootcamp for high school girls. The event will be held Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is designed to prepare young women with the mindset and life skills to thrive in school, work, and beyond.

Money Matters isn't a business seminar, it's a high-energy, interactive experience focused on attitude, self-esteem, and practical money habits. Dawson's mission is to equip teenage girls with the tools to approach life with confidence, clarity, and financial awareness, skills rarely taught in traditional classrooms.





As a bestselling author, speaker, and business leader with more than 1.8 million followers across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, Dawson is known for her direct and inspiring approach to leadership and personal growth. Having helped thousands of entrepreneurs scale their businesses through Cardone Ventures, she's now channeling those same fundamental principles into life lessons for the next generation.

The full-day experience will combine motivational sessions with fun, community-driven activities, giving students real-world takeaways they can apply immediately. Participants will learn how to:



Build authentic confidence and set meaningful goals



Communicate clearly and lead with influence

Develop healthy money habits, learning how to save, spend, and grow wisely



The program begins with an engaging morning session designed to spark energy and connection, followed by interactive workshops that explore values, decision-making, and financial basics. A midday break will include lunch from local partners, giveaways, and social activities. The afternoon will focus on confidence and communication, helping students strengthen their self-belief, express ideas with clarity, and lead with purpose. The day concludes with key takeaways, music, and closing reflections celebrating each attendee's growth.

Translating Business Success Into Life Skills for Young Women

Money Matters is inspired by the same principles Dawson applies to her leadership development work at Cardone Ventures, redesigned for a younger audience. The curriculum blends financial literacy with confidence-building, using real-life examples, such as saving for college or understanding everyday spending, to make money management relatable and engaging. The workshops emphasize mindset, communication, and preparation as the foundation for self-assurance, turning performance skills into lifelong personal tools.

Dawson's shift from scaling businesses to developing youth leadership stems from the same belief that drives her career: sustainable success begins with investing in people. A student of the London School of Economics, she knows that independence, financial and personal, starts with education that builds awareness, discipline, and confidence.

The event is free and open to high school girls across the Valley, with a goal of welcoming up to 250 attendees. To register, visit. Learn more about Cardone Ventures at.

About Cardone Ventures

Founded in 2019 by Grant Cardone and Brandon and Natalie Dawson, Cardone Ventures is a management consulting, joint ventures and private equity firm that helps business owners achieve growth through operational excellence and strategic execution. The company has reached $225 million in revenue while managing more than $2 billion in assets, all without outside capital. Cardone Ventures has worked with more than 8,000 businesses across industries, providing strategy, coaching and implementation support focused on leadership development, team building and scalable systems. For more information about Cardone Ventures, visit.

