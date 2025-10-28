MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PINEHURST, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Does a higher thread count mean better sheets? Tanda and Neal Jarest of Opulence of Southern Pines explain why the answer is more complex inThe article,, addresses widespread misconceptions about how to evaluate luxury bedding and emphasizes the importance of fiber quality, weave construction, and material performance over time.

According to the article, thread count has become a popular retail metric, but it often oversimplifies what makes bedding truly high-quality. Long-staple cotton, especially Egyptian and other temperate-climate varietals, produces smoother, stronger, and more consistent yarns. These long fibers result in fabrics that are not only softer to the touch but also more durable and less prone to wear. As the Jarests note, a 500-thread count sheet made from long-staple cotton typically surpasses higher thread count alternatives constructed from short-staple or blended fibers.

The article also highlights the role of weave in determining both comfort and performance. Percale, with its one-over, one-under structure, provides a crisp, breathable surface ideal for warm climates and hot sleepers. Sateen, with its denser weave and gentle sheen, delivers warmth and softness preferred in cooler conditions. The combination of natural materials and appropriate weave-not sheer thread density-creates a sheet that supports both comfort and rest across seasons.

The Jarests emphasize that the highest-performing bedding reveals its quality not just upon first touch, but in how it holds up through repeated use and laundering. Properly woven, breathable fabrics crafted from premium fibers deliver tactile consistency and structural resilience without reliance on synthetic coatings.

The full article, Why Thread Count Alone Doesn't Determine Sheet Quality, appears in HelloNation and offers a detailed breakdown for anyone looking to make a well-informed bedding investment.

