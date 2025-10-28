OVC Scholarship Network Shares Important Reminders For National Scholarship Month

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- November is recognized as the National Scholarship Month, bringing awareness to the importance of scholarships for overcoming financial hurdles in college education. In recognition of National Scholarship Month, we at the OVC Scholarship Network want to highlight scholarships with November deadlines for anyone who might benefit from financial assistance. Our goal is to simplify the scholarship application process for students, providing a continually updated directory of funding opportunities.

Important Scholarship Deadlines for November 2025

The Immigrant Student Scholarship is open to first- or second-generation immigrant students living in the United States, with a deadline of November 3:

The Parents With Passion Scholarship is open to single parents, with a deadline of November 3:

The Youth Mentor Scholarship is open to students participating in a youth mentoring program, with a final deadline of November 5:

The Hope and Opportunity Scholarship is open to people who have spent part or all of their childhood in foster care, with all applications due by November 5:

The Lawyers Give Back Scholarship is open to students pursuing a law degree, with a final deadline of November 10:

The Difference Makers Scholarship is open to students who have positively impacted their community, with a final deadline of November 10:

The Stand Up to Distracted Driving Scholarship is open to students who are passionate about ending distracted driving, with a deadline of November 12:

The Resilient Student Scholarship is open to students with divorced or unmarried parents, with a deadline of November 12:

The Legal Leaders Scholarship is open to students pursuing a career in a legal field, with a final deadline of November 17:

The Criminal Justice Scholarship is open to students enrolled full-time in an accredited law program in the United States, with all applications due by November 17:

The Moving Forward Scholarship is open to students with a prior criminal history, with a deadline of November 19:

The Pillars of Justice Scholarship is open to students pursuing a major or concentration in criminal justice, with a final deadline of November 19:

The Bridging the Divide Scholarship is open to multilingual students pursuing a major or minor in legal studies, with applications due by November 19:

The Military Veteran Scholarship is open to military veterans, service members, and their children, with a final deadline of November 24:

The Perseverance Scholarship is open to students who have overcome a personal injury or medical issue, with a deadline of November 24:

The Power of Change Scholarship is open to students majoring in political science or criminal justice, with a deadline of November 24:

The Justice in Family Law Scholarship is open to law students interested in family law, with applications due by November 26:

The Triumphant Student Scholarship is open to minority students pursuing a degree in political science or pre-law, with a final deadline of November 26:

About the OVC Scholarship Network

The OVC Scholarship Network is a resource for students looking for funding opportunities to help cover college expenses. For further information, visit our website at or call our offices at 630-517-2702.

