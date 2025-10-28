Gold Industry Report 2025: Statistical Data For 200 Countries And Includes Detailed Profiles Of The 50 Largest Consuming Countries
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This report is designed for manufacturers, distributors, importers, and wholesalers, as well as for investors, consultants and advisors
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global gold market. Within it, you will discover the latest data on market trends and opportunities by country, consumption, production and price developments, as well as the global trade (imports and exports). The forecast exhibits the market prospects through 2030.
Reasons to buy this report:
- Take advantage of the latest data Find deeper insights into current market developments Discover vital success factors affecting the market
Product coverage:
- Gold, unwrought or in powder form for non-monetary use (including plated with platinum) Gold, in semi-manufactured forms for non-monetary use (including plated with platinum) (excluding unwrought or in powder form) Monetary gold (including gold plated with platinum)
In this report, you can find information that helps you to make informed decisions on the following issues:
- How to diversify your business and benefit from new market opportunities How to load your idle production capacity How to boost your sales on overseas markets How to increase your profit margins How to make your supply chain more sustainable How to reduce your production and supply chain costs How to outsource production to other countries How to prepare your business for global expansion
Data coverage:
- Global market volume and value Per Capita consumption Forecast of the market dynamics in the medium term Global production, split by region and country Global trade (exports and imports) Export and import prices Market trends, drivers and restraints Key market players and their profiles
Company coverage:
- Newmont Goldcorp Barrick Gold Franco-Nevada Polyus Gold Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Newcrest Mining Gold Fields Kinross Gold AngloGold Ashanti Yamana Gold Eldorado Gold Goldcorp Harmony Gold China National Gold Group Corporation Shandong Gold Group Shanghai Construction Group Sino Gold Mining Lingbao Gold Zhaojin Mining Zijin Mining
Country coverage:
- USA China Japan Germany United Kingdom France Brazil Italy Russian Federation India Canada Australia Republic of Korea Spain Mexico Indonesia Netherlands Turkey Saudi Arabia Switzerland Sweden Nigeria Poland Belgium Argentina Norway Austria Thailand United Arab Emirates Colombia Denmark South Africa Malaysia Israel Singapore Egypt Philippines Finland Chile Ireland Pakistan Greece Portugal Kazakhstan Algeria Czech Republic Qatar Peru Romania Vietnam + the largest producing countries
For more information about this report visit
