Chicago Judge Summons Border Patrol Commander Over Tear Gas Use During Trump's Operation Midway Blitz
US District Judge Sara Ellis issued the summons after protesters submitted footage they said showed Bovino tossing a gas canister without issuing required warnings. Ellis had previously barred federal agents from using certain anti-riot tactics following legal action by demonstrators.
Three former immigration officials told Reuters that compelling a top enforcement leader to appear on short notice is highly unusual.Immigration crackown in Chicago
Bovino oversees“Operation Midway Blitz,” President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation campaign focused on Chicago. The effort has led to raids in residential neighborhoods, use of tear gas, and clashes with protesters.DHS defends actions
The Department of Homeland Security said agents acted only after being surrounded and attacked with fireworks and rocks. A spokesperson insisted warnings were given and praised Bovino for his role in the operation, saying the court misunderstands DHS's mission.Also Read | Ex Commerce Secretary's warning to Trump: We're making a big mistake with India Courts and protesters push back
Tuesday's hearing is tied to a lawsuit filed by protesters, journalists, and clergy who allege they were targeted and brutalized during demonstrations. Another court has already blocked Trump's attempt to deploy National Guard troops to Illinois.
Judge Ellis has repeatedly raised concerns that federal agents are ignoring her orders requiring visible identification and tighter limits on chemical agents. She has since expanded her ruling to mandate activation of body cameras during immigration enforcement and public interactions.Also Read | Trump's big tariff task in Asia is to close the deal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment