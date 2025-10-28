'Are You Narayana Murthy?' Bengaluru CEO's 60-80 Hours Per Week Post For Full Time, Intern Jobs Sparks Debate

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Bengaluru-based AI startup founder's job opening post on X has sparked an intense discussion about the Indian workplace culture and expectations from an employee or even an intern. The job in question required employees and interns to work for 60 to 80 hours per week, which did not sit right with many people.

Umesh Kumar, founder of Runable, a Bengaluru-based AI company recently came under social media scrutiny after his hiring post. He said in a post on X that the ideal candidate, who can be a full time employee or an intern, must work six days a week and agree to “pull off a 60-80 hours” workweek.

The job post is for the role of a“full or intern stack engineer” at Runable, and will be based out of Bengaluru, Kumar said in his job requirement.

"Not looking for a beginner. not looking for a cracked dev either (if you are, then good). Someone who believes in Runable, its goal to become the "General AI Agent For Every Task" and has no commitment issues," he added.

How did internet react?

Umesh Kumar's job posting received a mixed reaction from netizens, with many pointing out that 60-80 hours of work in a week was not healthy.

“Eighty hours doesn't feel healthy, to be honest. That's more than 12 hours a day,” a user said.

Another user asked,“Are you Narayana Murthy?”, referring to the Infosys co-founder's controversial 70-hour workweek idea.

To this, Kumar replied that he had recently met Nandan Nilekani, the other co-founder of Infosys.

| Murthy's 70 hours work remark: Edelweiss MF CEO Radhika Gupta says..

“Oh noice. Seems like you got the 60hrs working culture tip from there,” the user replied.

“Bro wants to finish the entire company's work in one quarter; 80 hours a week is crazy,” another netizen said.

Some users also pointed out the missing compensation details on his post.

“What about the stipend? You've mentioned everything - six-day work week, long hours - except the pay,” the person said.

To this, Kumar replied that he would disclose the salary structure to shortlisted candidates.

| Work for 10 hours a day? Maharashtra plans longer working hours in private firms

However, his post received some positive response too, with some users commenting that they had mailed their resumes to him.

But largely, the post, meant to attract candidates, turned into a topic of a heated debate around overwork and ideal working hours.

| Capgemini CEO rejects 70, 90 work hours, advocates for 'no e-mail weekends' Who is Umesh Kumar?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Umesh Kumar co-founded Runable, an AI company, in April 2025. He now serves as the CEO of the company.

He did his graduation in computer science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.