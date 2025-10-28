ELFA Names Deborah Baker Of HP Inc. As 2026 Board Chair - Confirms New Slate Of Officers And Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARCO ISLAND, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The

Deborah Baker, VP, Global Payment Solutions, HP Inc., is the new ELFA Board Chair and Nathan Gibbons, CLFP, Chief Experience Officer, QuickFi, is now Chair-Elect. The Chair-Elect and new Board members were recommended by ELFA's Nominating Committee and approved by a vote of the general membership.









(caption: Deborah Baker, ELFA Board Chair)

“It's such an honor to take on this position to represent the members, board and staff of ELFA as the next Chair,” said Baker.“I look forward to picking up the baton from our Immediate Past Chair James Cress, and working with CEO Leigh Lytle as we focus more deeply on areas like research, education, and the future of our workforce. I'm particularly excited about the possibilities for getting even more qualified talent engaged in our industry. There are tremendous opportunities to build on the incredible momentum attained over the last year-particularly with advocacy and people-and you can expect another packed agenda as we drive greater achievements for ELFA, the industry and our economy in the coming year.”

As an active member of ELFA, Baker has held a number of key leadership roles. She has served on the Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, the Nominating Committee and as the Board liaison to the Women's Council. She served as Chair of the ELFA Women's Council, and as a founding member of ELFA's Equality (now Equity) Committee. She is also a member of the Mentor Match Initiative Community launched earlier this year to strengthen member-to-member connections and professional growth.

Baker has been a long-time generous donor of the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation and was a reviewer for the Foundation's student scholarship evaluations in 2022-2023.

As the Vice President, Head of Global Payment Solutions at HP, Inc., Baker leads HP's multi-finance partner strategy supporting all HP technologies and customer segmentations (from Consumer to Global Accounts). She is a finance veteran with over 30 years' experience supporting captive and vendor financing. Prior to joining HP, she held a variety of positions with Cisco Systems Capital Corporation, HP Financial Services and CIT.

Baker holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, NJ.

2026 ELFA Board of Directors

The newly elected members of the ELFA Board of Directors include:



Eric Bunnell, CLFP, President, Arvest Equipment Finance

John Grosso, Senior Vice President (U.S. and Canada) and Chief Marketing Officer, John Deere Financial

Dominic Janney, President, Canon Financial Services, Inc.

Kyin Lok, CEO, Dext Capital

Rick Matte, President and Chief Executive Officer, Post Road Equipment Finance Donna Yanuzzi, Executive Vice President, 1st Equipment Finance (FNCB Bank)

The following individuals were elected by the membership to serve as ELFA Vice Chairs: First Vice Chair Kirk Phillips, President & CEO, Wintrust Asset Finance, Inc., and Second Vice Chair Neal Garnett, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Board Member, DLL. Jeffry Elliott, CLFP, Founder & CEO of Elevex Capital will serve as Treasurer, and Daryl Muller, ELFA's Chief Operating Officer and Corporate Secretary, will serve as Secretary.

James Cress, Vice President & General Manager, Flex Financial , Stryker, is Immediate Past Chair. Other members of the Board are:



Hollis Bufferd, CEO, Star Hill Financial LLC

Theresa Dixon, Managing Director, Syndication Manager, Bank of America Global Leasing

Katie Emmel, COO, Solifi

Jon Gerson, President, Executive Solutions for Leasing and Finance, LLC

Randy Haug, Executive Vice President, Vice Chairman & Co-Founder, LTi Technology Solutions

Mathew Iacobucci, SVP - Head of Bank Markets, U.S. Bank

Christopher Johnson

Robert Moskovitz

William Perry

Moorari Shah, Partner, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLC

Pasqual Slaughter, Vice President North America, Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation

Michelle Speranza, CLFP, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, LEAF Commercial Capital Inc. Stephen White, Executive Vice President, Stonebriar Commercial Finance



"I'm delighted to welcome Deb Baker as Chair of ELFA," said ELFA President and CEO