KFSHRC And Zimmer Gmbh Sign Collaboration Agreement And Mou To Advance Robotic Surgery Training

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and Zimmer GmbH (Zimmer Biomet), a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health, signed two agreements to strengthen education, innovation, and clinical excellence in orthopedics at KFSHRC.

The first is a collaboration agreement enabling Zimmer Biomet to organize non-cadaveric training courses at KFSHRC's premises focused on surgical techniques and the safe and effective use of Zimmer Biomet solutions and technology. The second is a memorandum of understanding establishing a non-binding framework for strategic cooperation and collaborative innovation, with a specific focus on the application and advancement of robotic surgical systems and AI technologies in a clinical setting.

The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, with signatories for the collaboration agreement: Dr. Bjorn Zoega, Chief Executive Officer, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre- Riyadh; and Mr. Wilfred van Zuilen, Zimmer Biomet's Group President for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Through the collaboration agreement, Zimmer Biomet will deliver structured training programs in orthopedics and traumatology covering surgical techniques and product application using non-cadaveric simulation platforms. Courses will be held on-site at KFSHRC Education and Training Center (ETC) to support continuous professional development for Healthcare Professionals aligned with clinical best practices, and strengthen education pathways that help enhance procedural quality and patient outcomes in the Kingdom.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the parties will explore joint initiatives that leverage the technological strengths of both organizations, including clinical integration and evaluation of Zimmer Biomet's robotic platforms; joint research and development of new applications for existing technologies; surgeon education and training and the establishment of a center of excellence at KFSHRC for robotic-assisted surgery; and the use of AI technologies to analyze pre-, intra-, and post-operative data for data-driven insights and patient management, alongside publication and knowledge-sharing activities.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region's most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek's World's Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="900" data-bit="iit" />