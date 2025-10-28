Ukraine's Energy System Needs Around 1.3 GW Of Storage Capacity Zaichenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vitalii Zaichenko, Chairman of the Management Board at NPC Ukrenergo, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

“The total demand for energy storage systems is around 1.3 GW,” he said.

Zaichenko emphasized that the systems already in operation have improved frequency and power regulation within the grid.

“It's not just DTEK and Kness (that have launched storage systems – ed.), other market participants are involved as well,” the Ukrenergo head noted.

As previously reported, by the end of September, winners of Ukrenergo's special auctions for ancillary services had commissioned 286 MW of new energy facilities. Of that, 169 MW comes from new generation and storage units ready to provide automatic frequency restoration reserve services.