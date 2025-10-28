Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Update Gowganda Silver Tailings Project Ontario

(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to update its shareholders regarding the Gowganda silver tailings project that is located about 125 kilometers northeast of Sudbury, Ontario. BMR Reviewing Strategic Options for Gowganda Silver Project BMR is reviewing several alternatives with respect to its Gowganda silver tailings project in order to maximize value for our shareholders. The tailings historical resource estimate was classified as an indicated resource at a silver cut-off grade of 10.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") and was historically estimated to contain approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t silver ("Ag"), containing an estimated 2,960,000 oz Ag (per the Gowganda Silver Technical Report, July 8, 2011). As per NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure Section 2.4 - the above resource estimate is considered historical in nature and is not treated as current mineral resources by the Company. The 2011 historical resource is relevant in that the historic work program and estimation confirmed the tailings contained silver mineralization that could be potentially recoverable. There have been no resource estimates for the project since 2011 historic resource. Since acquiring the project, BMR has not undertaken an updated estimate of this historical resource. The Gowganda Silver tailings project was referenced as a historical resource in the Company's NI 43-101 "Technical Report on Cobalt Exploration Assets in Canada" dated as of May 26, 2020 with an effective date of March 31, 2020, prepared by Glen Cole (P) of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (the " Cobalt Technical Report, March 31, 2020"). Laz Nikeas, CEO of BMR, stated, "Our Gowganda silver tailings project has been historically estimated to contain approximately 2.96 million oz of silver resources and is located within Canada's prolific cobalt and silver district in northeastern Ontario. BMR is actively reviewing various project options with the objective of enhancing shareholder value." The Gowganda mining camp was one of three historic silver-cobalt districts in Canada's Cobalt Embayment situated in northeastern Ontario approximately a six-hour drive north of Toronto. Estimated historic production from the Gowganda camp (1910-1969) was 60 million oz of silver and 1.3 million pounds of cobalt. This production was sourced from high-grade silver-cobalt veins hosted in Proterozoic Nipissing diabase intrusions. The Gowganda project totals 630 mining claims and four mining leases covering 9,452 hectares. Thirty-seven mineral occurrences are present within BMR's Gowganda concessions which have an extensive exploration and mining history dating back to 1908 when silver was first discovered at Miller Lake (McIlwaine, 1978). In the Gowganda camp most of the polymetallic silver-cobalt-nickel vein occurrences are hosted in the Nipissing diabase and near the Archean and/or Huronian sediment contact. Most of the productive veins were hosted in the upper half, or hangingwall, of the Nipissing diabase sill. Mineralized quartz-calcite veins are typically vertical to steeply dipping. Vein widths range from millimetre-scale to one metre in width. Silver mineralization is present as native silver. The core holdings at Gowganda are the four mining leases covering approximately 225 hectares that encompass four of the five past producing mines in the Gowganda Camp including the Capitol, Bonsall, Millerett, and Miller Lake-O'Brien mines. The mine leases host the historic tailings from all four historic producers. In the early 1980s, it was recognized that the tailings contained silver grades that were potentially recoverable. Several programs tested this opportunity, focusing on the potential extraction of silver without testing for cobalt. Between 1981 and 2011, the tailings were the focus of several evaluation efforts that included auger and sonic drilling and sampling as well as gravity and limited metallurgical testwork. In 2011, TEMEX Resources Corp. commissioned GeoVector Management Inc. to complete an NI-43-101-compliant resource estimate and technical report on the tailings. The 2011 mineral resource estimate was based on 764 auger, drive pipe, and sonic drill holes (3,012 metres) and 2,039 assay values that included results from earlier drilling in 1981, 1987, and 2000. The historic tailings resource estimate was categorized as an indicated resource at a silver cut-off grade of 10.0 g/t and is estimated to contain 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t silver containing an estimated 2,960,000 oz Ag. Results at various silver cut-off grades were tabulated below (per the Gowganda Silver Technical Report July 8, 2011). The above resource estimate is considered historical in nature and is not treated as current mineral resources by the Company. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. BMR is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral. The 2011 historical resource is relevant in that the historical work program and estimation confirmed the tailings contained silver mineralization that could be potentially recoverable. There have been no resource estimates for the project since the 2011 historic resource. Since acquiring the project, BMR has not undertaken an updated estimate of this historical resource. The Gowganda silver tailings project was referenced as a historical resource in the Company's NI 43-101 " Cobalt Technical Report March 31, 2020 ", prepared by Glen Cole (P) of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. Any update of the resource estimate would include all available historical drilling, and assays. Additional Infill drilling (including selected number of "twin holes") and a program of check assays of any available historic samples are recommended as part of any new resource estimate program. 2011 TEMEX RESOURCES CORP. INDICATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

FOR THE GOWGANDA TAILINGS AT VARIOUS SILVER CUT-OFF GRADES

BY GEOVECTOR MANAGEMENT INC.

Cut-off Grade

g/t Ag Tonnes Silver Grade

g/t Ag Silver

Contained Ounces

oz Ag 5.00 1,946,465 47.30 2,961,665 10.00 1,937,520 47.50 2,959,487 20.00 1,903,081 48.10 2,941,810 30.00 1,743,690 50.10 2,806,483 40.00 1,112,423 58.20 2,083,075



NOTES: Please see the Technical Report on the Gowganda Silver Project Including a Resource Estimate of the Surface Tailings Deposit Gowganda, Ontario, Canada with an effective date of July 8, 2011, prepared by Joe Campbell, P. Geo., Alan Sexton, P.Geo, M.Sc. and Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo of GeoVector Management Inc. Table 4, page 31. The above resource estimates are considered historical in nature and are not being treated as current mineral resources by the Company. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. As per NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure Section 2.4c historic resource parameters.



Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gowganda project - Resource grades were total in situ assay results.

Assay values used in the resource estimate were verified against assays on drill logs contained in historic drill reports and assay certificates.

A site visit was carried out by Alan Sexton, P.Geo. and Vice President of GeoVector to verify drill collar locations, tailings extent, and mine infrastructure.

Digital data files of hole collar locations and down-hole surveys were checked and verified.

The mineral resource was estimated using 1.5-metre sample composites (2,504 composites) of assay values (2,039 assays) from 764 auger and sonic drillholes totaling 3,012 metres.

For the resource, metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 100%.

A block model, with the origin at 518550E, 5280050N, 430 metres elevation, and oriented at 300°, was constructed using 4m x 4m x 1m blocks in the X, Y, Z direction respectively. Grades for silver were interpolated into the blocks by the inverse distance squared method using between four and twenty composites in a minimum of 2 drillholes to generate block grades. Based on a statistical analysis of the composite database from each resource model, it was decided that no capping was required on the composite populations to limit high values.

The size of the search ellipse was set at 42 x 42 x 3 metres in the X, Y, Z direction respectively for the indicated resource. The principal azimuth is oriented at 155o (trend of the tailings piles), the principal dip is oriented at 0° and the Intermediate azimuth is oriented at 65°. Specific gravity (SG) testing was previously carried out on 11 representative samples of tailings and the calculated average SG value of 2.12 was applied to all blocks within the updated block model.

Qualified Person

P. J. Doyle, FAusIMM (#208850), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Vice President Exploration of BMR, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

The Gowganda silver tailings project was referenced as a historical resource in the Company's NI 43-101 "Technical Report on Cobalt Exploration Assets in Canada" dated as of May 26, 2020 with an effective date of March 31, 2020, prepared by Glen Cole (P) of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (the " Cobalt Technical Report, March 31, 2020 ").

The historical mineral resource estimate for the Gowganda Silver tailings project was derived from the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project, Ontario, Canada" dated July 8, 2011, prepared by GeoVector Management Inc. (the " Gowganda Silver Technical Report, July 8, 2011 ").

