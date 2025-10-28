Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Provides Update Gowganda Silver Tailings Project Ontario
| Cut-off Grade
g/t Ag
|Tonnes
| Silver Grade
g/t Ag
| Silver
Contained Ounces
oz Ag
|5.00
|1,946,465
|47.30
|2,961,665
|10.00
|1,937,520
|47.50
|2,959,487
|20.00
|1,903,081
|48.10
|2,941,810
|30.00
|1,743,690
|50.10
|2,806,483
|40.00
|1,112,423
|58.20
|2,083,075
NOTES: Please see the Technical Report on the Gowganda Silver Project Including a Resource Estimate of the Surface Tailings Deposit Gowganda, Ontario, Canada with an effective date of July 8, 2011, prepared by Joe Campbell, P. Geo., Alan Sexton, P.Geo, M.Sc. and Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo of GeoVector Management Inc. Table 4, page 31. The above resource estimates are considered historical in nature and are not being treated as current mineral resources by the Company. A Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources. As per NI 43-101 Standards of Disclosure Section 2.4c historic resource parameters.
- Historical Mineral Resource Estimate for the Gowganda project - Resource grades were total in situ assay results.
Assay values used in the resource estimate were verified against assays on drill logs contained in historic drill reports and assay certificates. A site visit was carried out by Alan Sexton, P.Geo. and Vice President of GeoVector to verify drill collar locations, tailings extent, and mine infrastructure.
Digital data files of hole collar locations and down-hole surveys were checked and verified. The mineral resource was estimated using 1.5-metre sample composites (2,504 composites) of assay values (2,039 assays) from 764 auger and sonic drillholes totaling 3,012 metres.
For the resource, metallurgical recoveries were assumed to be 100%. A block model, with the origin at 518550E, 5280050N, 430 metres elevation, and oriented at 300°, was constructed using 4m x 4m x 1m blocks in the X, Y, Z direction respectively. Grades for silver were interpolated into the blocks by the inverse distance squared method using between four and twenty composites in a minimum of 2 drillholes to generate block grades. Based on a statistical analysis of the composite database from each resource model, it was decided that no capping was required on the composite populations to limit high values.
The size of the search ellipse was set at 42 x 42 x 3 metres in the X, Y, Z direction respectively for the indicated resource. The principal azimuth is oriented at 155o (trend of the tailings piles), the principal dip is oriented at 0° and the Intermediate azimuth is oriented at 65°. Specific gravity (SG) testing was previously carried out on 11 representative samples of tailings and the calculated average SG value of 2.12 was applied to all blocks within the updated block model.
Qualified Person
P. J. Doyle, FAusIMM (#208850), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and the Vice President Exploration of BMR, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.
The Gowganda silver tailings project was referenced as a historical resource in the Company's NI 43-101 "Technical Report on Cobalt Exploration Assets in Canada" dated as of May 26, 2020 with an effective date of March 31, 2020, prepared by Glen Cole (P) of SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. (the " Cobalt Technical Report, March 31, 2020 ").
The historical mineral resource estimate for the Gowganda Silver tailings project was derived from the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Gowganda Silver Tailings Project, Ontario, Canada" dated July 8, 2011, prepared by GeoVector Management Inc. (the " Gowganda Silver Technical Report, July 8, 2011 ").
About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.
Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer. The Company has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-, gold-, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global mega-trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on .
For more information, please contact:
Lazaros Nikeas, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 628-1110
...
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could," or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements that BMR is reviewing several alternatives with respect to its Gowganda silver tailings project in order to maximize value for its shareholders; that the Gowganda Silver Project is estimated to contain approximately 1,940,000 tonnes grading 47.5 g/t silver, containing an estimated 2,960,000 oz Ag; that the Company continues to look for opportunities to generate shareholder value from the Gowganda tailings project, that BMR is actively reviewing various project options with the objective of enhancing shareholder value; and other statements that are not historical facts.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: uncertainty and variation in the historical estimation of mineral resources on the Gowganda tailings project; risks related to exploration, development, and operation activities; exploration and development of the Gowganda tailings project will not be undertaken as anticipated; the historical estimate on the Gowganda tailings project will prove to be unreliable and inaccurate; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; the economic performance of the Gowganda tailings project may not be consistent with management's expectations; the Company's exploration work may not deliver the results expected; compliance with extensive government regulation; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain governmental permits, or non-compliance with permits; environmental and other regulatory requirements; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist acts, health crises, and other disruptions and dislocations; global financial conditions; uninsured risks; climate change risks; competition from other companies and individuals; conflicts of interest; outside contractor risks; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies, and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance; and other risks associated with executing the Company's objectives and strategies as well as those risk factors discussed in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
The forward-looking information in this news release is based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements were made, including without limitation, assumptions regarding: the Company's expectations regarding the Gowganda tailings project will prove to be accurate; the Company will be successful in creating shareholder value with respect to the Gowganda tailings project; anticipated costs and the Company's ability to fund its programs; the Company's ability to carry on exploration, development and mining activities; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies, and services; the timing and results of drilling programs; that the historical mineral resource estimate on the Gowganda tailings project will be updated and verified; that the historical mineral resource estimate on the Gowganda tailings project is reliable and accurate; mineral resource estimates and the assumptions on which they are based; the Company's ability to operate in a safe, efficient, and effective manner; that the Company's exploration work will deliver the results expected; and that there will be no material adverse change or disruptions affecting the Company or its properties. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
