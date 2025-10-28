Gordian Wins 2025 Codie Award For Best Property Intelligence Solution

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, today announced that its Assessments and Capital Planning solution was named a winner in the 2025 CODiE Awards in the category Best Property Intelligence Solution.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact and overall value.

“Receiving a CODiE Award for Gordian's Assessments and Capital Planning solution is a powerful affirmation of the vision and ingenuity our team brings to solving our customers' real-world challenges in the built environment,” said Chris Gaudreau, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Gordian.“This recognition reinforces our belief that data insights through thoughtfully designed technology can transform how organizations plan, invest and build for the future. We're proud to lead the way in delivering Building Intelligence Solutions that drive smarter decisions and lasting impact.”

Gordian's Assessments and Capital Planning solution equips property owners and managers with a powerful suite of tools to capture and manage asset data, assess facility conditions and communicate capital needs effectively. Key features include mobile data capture, AI-assisted asset identification and RSMeansTM Data integration, making it easy to document and quantify asset condition. The platform also offers asset renewal schedules, project scoring and funding model creation, all supported by Gordian's expertise in property management and capital strategy development.

In addition to its win for Best Property Intelligence Solution, Gordian was also a 2025 CODiE Award finalist in the Best Construction Management Platform category for its robust Gordian Cloud Platform and in the Best Generative AI Solution category for its AI Field Tools. This esteemed industry recognition highlights Gordian's commitment to pioneering the future of construction and facilities management.

“The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology,” said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards.“This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact.”

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at .

About Gordian

Gordian ( ) is the leading provider of Building IntelligenceTM Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers' success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

