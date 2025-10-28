MEPRA KSA Leadership Majlis Discusses Shift In PR Industry In The Era Of AI

The Middle East Public Relations Association (MEPRA) KSA Leadership Majlis concluded its annual meeting in Riyadh with an emphasis on the significance of moving beyond traditional PR tactics to establish communications as a central engine for corporate and national progress in the era of AI and new technologirs, with a focus on strategically aligning the industry as a key partner in realizing Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 goals.

More than 100 PR and communications leaders from the region and beyond participated in the event, held at the City Hub, Misk City, under the theme“Powering Progress: Communications at the Crossroads of Innovation, Influence and Impact”. The meeting's main sessions and panel discussions explored a range of topics, including the development of PR and communications roles in the new era, the impact of technology on measurable outcomes, and the importance of creativity in empowering and engaging Saudi Arabia's youth, as well as preparing them for future challenges in the communications industry.

Kate Midttun, MEPRA Chairperson and Founder, said:“The Majlis meeting this year went beyond typical industry discussions to focus on how the PR sector must technologically transform, ethically operate, and strategically align itself as a key partner in realizing Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030 goals.”

“The general consensus was that the profession is undergoing a fundamental shift, moving from tactical support to becoming an essential engine of corporate strategy and contributing measurable, sustainable value to the regional and global economy,” Midttun added.

Key speakers included: Monther Tayeb, MEPRA Fellow & Executive Board Member and Head of MEPRA KSA Leadership Majlis Committee; Rabih El-Amine, Alef CEO; Mazen Nahawi, MEPRA Fellow & Executive Board Member and Founder & Group CEO of CARMA; Ahmed Al-Fadhel, Strategic Communications Advisor | CEO, UNIKOM for Communications & Research; Noor Balfaqeeh, Head of Arabia Corporate Affairs and CommunicationUnilever GCC | Chair of the National Circular Packaging Committee – Federation of Saudi Chamber | Misk 2030 Leader; Loma Jaber, Managing Director at Hewar Group; Ali Alghobary, General Director, Corporate Communications & Marketing at King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (MAWHIBA); Randah Al-Hothali, Head of Corporate Communications at CEER – PIF; Waleed Al-Khashti, Chief Corporate Affairs & Relations Officer, Zain Kuwait; Hatoun Zohair Bushnaq, Head of Corporate Communications & PR, Nissan Saudi Arabia; Najla Alotaibi, Director of Communication and Public Relations at King Salman Park Foundation; and Dr. Obaid bin Saad Al-Abdali, President of Mazeej Marketing Consulting.

Monther Tayeb, MEPRA Fellow & Executive Board Member and Head of MEPRA KSA Leadership Majlis Committee, concluded the event by presiding over the offering of the MEPRA Fellowship Award to Sultan Albazie, Senior Advisor, Ministry of Culture, for his outstanding contribution to the profession in the Middle East. The MEPRA Fellowship is the pinnacle of membership, recognising individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the PR industry in the Middle East.

The KSA Leadership Majlis was proud to host a distinguished group of partners. Alef International served as Platinum Partner, while CARMA, a leading media monitoring and data analytics company, joined as Gold Insights Partner. CARMA also presented its latest“2025 Kingdom Reputation Report,” offering key insights into Saudi Arabia's global public perception. Hewar Group was a Gold Partner, Misk Foundation was the Venue Partner, and Thohoor participated as a Silver Partner.

Supporting Partners for the event included 10 Events, Jummar PR, A2Z Media, and Influential Communication. These esteemed organizations generously contributed their expertise and experience to enrich the event's discussions and networking opportunities.

