She's So Influential: Hussain On Ecclestone's Importance In England XI Ahead Of WC Semi-Final

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) Former England captain Nasser Hussain discussed the importance of Sophie Ecclestone and how the left-arm spinner's inclusion in the XI would mean a lot for the team as they gear up to face South Africa in the all-important Women's World Cup semi-final.

Ecclestone sustained a minor injury to her shoulder in the team's last group stage game against New Zealand and was subsequently taken off the field as a precautionary measure.

The ECB, on Tuesday, stated that the medical team had been closely monitoring her progress and the team was optimistic of Ecclestone participating in their semi-final contest.

Discussing the spinner's calibre and the experience that she brings into the side, Nasser Hussain told Sky Sports,“She is okay, that's great news because she has had shoulder problems in the past and you wince when she went down in that last game in Vizag but we've seen around the team hotel and spoken to the England captain, Nat Siver Brunt, and things look good, and it is very important because she's so influential. On a pitch here that when England were here last time, remember they started the tournament in Guwahati, it did grip and it did turn, so Sophie Ecclestone will be vital in those middle overs. Good news for England.”

Ecclestone is England's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, with 12 wickets from six games, and has maintained a terrific economy rate of 3.98. However, she had to leave the field early during the team's final group stage match against New Zealand on Sunday in Visakhapatnam.

During the first over of the White Ferns' innings, Ecclestone made a couple of diving stops, and at one point, her knee got locked to the ground. She left at the end of the second over but came back after the 17th over, bringing hope to England.

She rejoined the attack in the 23rd over and took Brooke Halliday's wicket. However, she left the field right after, and Sophia Dunkley finished the last two balls of the over.

Ecclestone didn't return to the field thereon, with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt later clarifying that resting the spinner was a precautionary measure ahead of the team's semi-final against Laura Wolvaardt and Co. in Guwahati.

