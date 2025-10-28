United States Transformer Industry Forecast Report 2025-2033: $33.25 Bn Market Expansion Fueled By Increased Electricity Demand, Grid Modernization, And Rising Renewable Energy Investments

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Transformer Market Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The United States Transformer Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 33.25 billion by 2033 from US$ 19.95 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2025-2033.

The driving factor is increasing electricity demand, upgrade of the aging power grid, and rising investments in renewable energy infrastructure. Demand is also sustained by utility-scale projects, urbanization, and electrification of transportation and industrial applications throughout the U.S.. Market expands across key states, growth driven by clean energy initiatives, grid modernization, and electrification in California, New York, and New Jersey.



Transformers are essential to the operation of the US national power grid. With growing energy needs, the transition to renewable energy sources, and the electrification of manufacturing and transportation, transformers have become increasingly important. The nation's aging grid infrastructure also needs major overhauls, adding to transformer demand.

Distribution transformers enjoy widespread use in residential and citywide networks, while power transformers play a pivotal role in handling long-distance transmission. As the development of smart grid continues, the U.S. industry is also witnessing an increase in advanced, energy-saving, and eco-friendly transformer technology.

United States Transformer Market Growth Drivers

Grid Modernization and Infrastructure Renewal

The American electrical grid is aging, and most transformers are well past their lifespan. The renewal of this infrastructure is vital to enhancing energy reliability, efficiency, and safety. State and federal governments are providing substantial funding for modernization, such as transformer replacement and the adoption of smart grid technologies.

Both power and distribution transformers with remote monitoring and automatic control capabilities are needed for these upgrades. With utilities trending toward digital and decentralized grids, advanced transformer demand will spike across the country. More than 70% of power transformers in the United States are more than 25 years old and in need of replacement. By 2025, replacing these transformers and the grid will cost $944 billion, much of which many utilities and agencies might not be able to afford.

Growth of Renewable Energy Integration

The fast growth of solar, wind, and other renewable resources is remodeling the U.S. power grid. These decentralized and volatile energy sources need transformers that can accommodate bidirectional energy flow and changing voltages. Sophisticated transformers are required to interface renewable installations with the main grid while ensuring stability and power quality.

With the U.S. transitioning towards net-zero emissions, renewable integration will continue to create demand for both conventional and advanced green-friendly transformers in the country. October of 2024, Lightsource BP, a BP subsidiary, has strengthened its onshore renewable energy footprint with a 62GW development pipeline in 19 nations, including 28 solar projects in the US. This expansion will substantially increase the use of transformers in the U.S.

Expansion in Electric Vehicle (EV) Infrastructure

Increased adoption of electric vehicles is putting more pressure on local and regional power grids. With the proliferation of EV charging stations in urban and suburban regions, the demand for medium and high-capacity distribution transformers is increasing. Transformers maintain high-charging stations and voltage stability during peak hours.

Government incentives and private investment in the growth of EV infrastructure will drive the demand for medium and low-voltage transformers specific to this new industry, especially in transit areas and residential neighborhoods. February 2025, The Federal Highway Administration (FHA) suspended fresh funding for state EV charging initiatives while the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) evaluates the NEVI Formula Program's policies.

United States Transformer Market Challenges

Supply Chain Limitations and Raw Materials Shortages

The U.S. transformer market continues to experience disruption from shortages of raw materials such as copper, steel, and silicon steel. Component delays, combined with international bottlenecks in shipping, have pushed lead times and costs higher. Manufacturers are having trouble keeping pace with increasing utility and developer demand. Relying on foreign suppliers creates an added risk. All of these limitations are hampering modernization initiatives and may slow the rate of upgrade of the grid unless domestic manufacturing is increased.

Environmental and Regulatory Compliance

Transformer builders have to adhere to strict environmental standards for oil leakage, energy efficiency, and greenhouse gas emissions. Aiding the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) efficiency standards and following EPA regulations needs constant redesign and innovation, adding costs of production. Lower-environmental-impact transformers like dry-type or green-friendly liquid-cooled systems are making inroads but involve greater investment. These regulatory demands are challenging small manufacturers and may decelerate new product adoption in cost-conscious markets.

Recent Development in the U.S. Transformers Market



In Nov 2024,Hatichi ABB unveiled a new series of transformers specifically designed for floating offshore. The products optimize wind energy harvesting in harsh weather conditions to enable a shift towards a sustainable energy future.

In December 2024, Tietoevry and Siemens collaborated to improve digital transformation in the power utilities business in Northern and Central U.S. They will use Siemens' Gridscale X software and Tietoevry's IT capabilities to support Nordic grid operators in dealing with energy transition issues.

In July 2024, TenneT and Siemens Energy partnered to reduce CO2 emissions from Siemens' Nuremberg transformer factory. The project milestone is to manufacture transformers made of 100% recycled copper, with 52 done by 2030 by TenneT. Each will save 100 metric tonnes of emissions.

September 2024 saw GE Vernova unveil plans to expand its Stafford, UK transformer manufacturing facilities to support increasing demand for HVDC transmission systems that benefit renewable energy projects in the U.S., Asia, and the UK.

