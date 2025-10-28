403
Germany plans “strongest conventional army in Europe”
(MENAFN) Germany is preparing to acquire new military equipment valued at €377 billion ($439 billion) as part of Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s initiative to establish “the strongest conventional army in Europe,” according to a media outlet reporting on Monday, citing recently released internal government papers.
A 39-page document details the planned procurement of land, air, sea, and space weaponry for the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) as part of the 2026 budget.
While buyers have already been confirmed for over half of the listed programs, most projects remain in preliminary planning stages without a defined timeline.
The report notes that €182 billion of the total contract volume will be directed toward German firms. Rheinmetall emerges as the largest recipient, with €32 billion allocated directly to the Düsseldorf-based defense corporation, plus an additional €56 billion intended for its subsidiaries and joint ventures.
The Bundeswehr aims to obtain 687 Puma infantry fighting vehicles, developed jointly by Rheinmetall and the Franco-German defense company KNDS, according to the media outlet.
Of these, 662 vehicles are designated for combat operations, while 25 are intended for training purposes. Deliveries are scheduled to be completed by 2035.
Additionally, the report highlights an order for 561 Skyranger 30 mobile air defense systems from Rheinmetall.
These turret-mounted systems can be installed on existing Bundeswehr vehicles and are capable of countering threats such as drones.
The contract also encompasses grenades and rifle ammunition valued at millions of dollars, according to the media outlet.
