Anti-Aging Drugs Market Industry Trends And Global Forecasts 2025-2040: Global Anti-Aging Drugs Market To Reach $2.8 Billion By 2040

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Aging Drugs Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2040: Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Aging, and Geographical Regions and Sales Forecast of Drugs" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The anti-aging drugs market is estimated to grow from USD 79 million in the 2025, to USD 2.80 billion by 2040, representing a higher CAGR of 27% during the forecast period.

Anti-Aging Therapeutics Market: Growth and Trends

Researchers and innovators worldwide are focusing their efforts on the development of therapeutics that can extend life expectancy of an individual by targeting the pathophysiology of aging. Numerous start-ups and academic / research institutes globally are exploring a variety of anti-aging therapies at various stages of development. It is worth mentioning that anti-aging drug providing companies are using various methods, such as advancements in rigorous clinical trial services to expedite market approval procedure and incorporation of artificial intelligence to develop better anti-aging drugs. Additionally, technological advancements like organ-on-chip (promising alternative to conventional testing procedures) in the anti-aging domain has resulted in the development of targeted and effective longevity drugs. With the growing geriatric population, the ongoing R&D initiatives and the increasing funding investments, the anti-aging therapeutics market is expected to experience significant growth in the foreseen future.

Anti-Aging Therapeutics Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the anti-aging therapeutics market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Presently, more than 65 anti-aging therapeutics are being developed worldwide; majority of the developers are small firms based in North America.

These therapeutics, ranging from a variety of biologics and small molecules, are currently being investigated across different phases of development.



More than 55% of partnership agreements were inked in the past two years.

~USD 4 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2018

Over 660 patents related to anti-aging therapeutics have recently been filed / granted, indicating the growing intellectual capital in this domain. 230+ articles related to anti-aging therapeutics have been published over the last four years.



The market is expected to grow at an annualized rate of over 15%; the overall opportunity is anticipated to be well distributed across different types of molecules, types of aging and key geographical regions. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to capture more than 75% of the market share, by 2040.

Anti-Aging Therapeutics Market: Research Coverage



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features a thorough analysis of the global anti-aging therapeutics market, in terms of the key market segments, namely type of molecule, type of aging, geographical regions and sales forecast of drugs.

Market Landscape: An in-depth assessment of the companies involved in anti-aging therapeutics market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, phase of development, type of aging, type of molecule, mechanism of action, type of developer.

Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of anti-aging therapeutics market, examining factors, such as developer strength and portfolio strength and portfolio diversity.

Company Profiles: Detailed profiles of key developers engaged in the anti-aging therapeutics market, focused on overview of the company, financial information (if available), drug portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of the various patents filed / granted in anti-aging therapeutics market, based on various parameters, such as type of patent, patent publication year, geography, CPC Symbols, type of applicant, emerging focus area, patent age, patent benchmarking, patent characteristics, and patent valuation. Publication Analysis: An insightful analysis of the overall publications reported in this domain, based on various parameters, such as year of publication, type of publication and geography.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Players in the Anti-aging Therapeutics Market Profiled in the Report Include



AgelessRx

ANOVA Institute of Regenerative Medicine

Betterhumans

BioAge Labs

bioXcellerator

Cambrian Biopharma

Mayo Clinic

Rejuvenate Bio UT Health San Antonio

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Report Segmentation

Type of Molecule



Biologics Small Molecules

Type of Aging



Cellular Aging

Immune Aging

Metabolic Aging Others

Geographical Regions



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific Rest of the World

