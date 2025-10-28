Nextgen Signs LOI With Resi Labs To Scale AI Real Estate Subnet On Bittensor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --) (“” or the“”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with RESI Inc. (“Resi”), operators of Bittensor Subnet 46, to explore the formation of a potential joint venture (“JV”) to further develop and scale Resi's AI-based real estate intelligence platform.

Resi generates revenue by providing AI-driven property data and analytics to participants in the real estate market. If completed, the proposed JV is expected to allow Resi to focus on technology development and infrastructure, while NextGen would contribute resources toward enterprise sales, marketing, and go-to-market activities.

Transaction Overview

Under the terms of the non-binding LOI, NextGen and Resi intend to negotiate a definitive agreement that is expected to include the following elements:

NextGen intends to invest US $200,000 in Resi through a Simple Agreement for Future Equity with a US $20 million valuation cap. Proceeds from this investment are expected to be allocated 75% to working capital of the JV and 25% to NextGen's sales and business-development activities in support of the JV.

NextGen plans to purchase US $100,000 of Resi's Alpha tokens (the subnet-specific token of Subnet 46). These tokens will be subject to a six-month lock-up period.

The parties intend to form a new British Columbia corporation, owned 50/50 by NextGen and Resi, to manage commercialization, enterprise contracts, integrations and revenue-sharing arrangements.

NextGen will have a non-voting board observer seat, receive quarterly reports, and participate in weekly coordination calls with the JV team.

The parties intend to use their best efforts to execute definitive agreements within 30 days of signing the LOI.

The proposed structure is intended to align NextGen with Resi's commercial growth, providing potential exposure to both Resi's Bittensor subnet and future revenues that may result from adoption of its AI-based real estate platform.

“Resi has developed a practical implementation of Bittensor technology. Rather than focusing on theoretical applications of AI and decentralization, the company has built a functioning subnet designed to ingest, verify, and monetize real estate intelligence at scale, and has reported early commercial activity”, said Matthew Priebe, CEO of NextGen.

Resi's approach seeks to apply decentralized computing and crypto-economic incentives to one of the world's largest and most fragmented asset classes – real estate – by creating an open data network that other developers can build upon. We believe this model has the potential to improve access to property information, mortgage risk data, valuations, and insurance analytics, using decentralized systems rather than traditional centralized infrastructure.”

Leadership at Resi

Resi is led by Seby Rubino, who has substantive experience in machine learning, real estate technology, decentralized systems, and digital incentive design. His background in AI and tokenized data networks has supported the development of Resi's scalable subnet model. NextGen believes this experience will be valuable in pursuing both technical and commercial opportunities.

Strategic Significance

If completed, the proposed partnership is expected to expand NextGen's participation in the Bittensor ecosystem, which the Company believes represents a growing decentralized AI network where subnets compete to deliver specialized intelligence and earn TAO rewards. Together with its previously announced TAO staking initiative with RoundTable21 on September 23, 2025, the potential Resi transaction would further extend the Company's exposure to both the infrastructure and application layers of this developing sector.

Completion of the proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of a definitive agreement, receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals (including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange), and satisfaction of other customary conditions. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into on the terms described herein or at all. The Company will provide additional details as required by applicable securities laws.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) is a publicly listed fintech and digital-asset company providing investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and digital assets. The Company is committed to developing innovative, regulated financial structures that align with the future of decentralized finance while prioritizing transparency, compliance, and shareholder value creation. NextGen also operates PCSections, an e-commerce platform, and Cloud AI Hosting, a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial-intelligence sector.

For More Information:

Matthew Priebe, Chief Executive Officer

(647) 296-1994

...

The Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” (collectively,“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact - including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's proposed partnership with Resi Labs (Subnet 46), the potential formation, structure, and operation of a joint venture, anticipated investments, returns, and revenue participation, potential token-related activities, and the Company's future strategies and expected outcomes - constitute forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is often identified by terms such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“intends,”“plans,”“projects,”“estimates,” or similar expressions, as well as statements that certain events or results“may,”“could,”“would,” or“should” occur. Such statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: general market and economic conditions; the ability of the Company and Resi Labs to negotiate and execute definitive agreements; the successful formation, funding, and commercialization of any joint venture; regulatory approvals (including from the Canadian Securities Exchange); changes in applicable laws; risks related to digital assets, decentralized networks, and blockchain infrastructure; volatility in token markets; and other factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+ ( ).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or circumstances, except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties relevant to its business and operations.