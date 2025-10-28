403
ASEAN Summit Wraps Up with Call to Reinforce Regional Unity
(MENAFN) The 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and its related meetings wrapped up Tuesday, closing a week of high-level discussions focused on regional stability and cooperation.
At the closing ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, chair of ASEAN 2025, underscored the bloc’s continued centrality and resilience. “We revived dialogues, built new bridges, and proved that ASEAN's machinery, when guided by patience and reason, still works,” he said.
“Centrality, while not soaring above the skies, is still alive and well. Things are not falling apart and the center still holds,” Anwar added, reaffirming ASEAN’s unity amid growing geopolitical challenges.
During the event, Malaysia formally transferred the ASEAN chairmanship for 2026 to the Philippines, signaling a continuation of the group’s rotating leadership tradition.
The ASEAN Summit convenes twice annually — once in the first half of the year and again in the second — bringing together leaders to discuss economic, political, and security issues.
Formed in 1967, ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, and Timor-Leste.
