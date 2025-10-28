Kerala CPM Leader's Daughter Alleges House Imprisonment Over Affair With Muslim Man

A deeply troubling video surfacing from Uduma in Kerala's Kasaragod district has cast a spotlight on a family's internal strife involving 35-year-old Sangeetha PV, who claims she is being held captive in her own home. Paralysed from the waist down after a serious accident last year, Sangeetha alleges mistreatment by her family, particularly over her desire to marry a Muslim man named Rasheed.

In the video that has been spreading since October 21, she pleads for freedom and justice, urging the Opposition leader and the media to intervene and uncover the truth. Sangeetha's complaint to the Superintendent of Police highlights her struggle, including claims that her influential father, PV Bhaskaran, a 73-year-old CPI(M) branch committee member, is blocking her autonomy due to religious prejudice.

Bhaskaran, speaking at a press conference alongside his wife, son, and with Sangeetha's young son present, vehemently denies the accusations. He filed a police complaint against Rasheed, who had been providing Ayurvedic treatment for Sangeetha after her accident and subsequent medical care. According to Bhaskaran, Rasheed's involvement was professional, initiated on the recommendation of a relative, and not a romantic relationship. He stated that Rasheed is already married with two children, and his wife has filed a police complaint against him for neglect.

The family is under strain, balancing Sangeetha's medical needs-which have cost approximately Rs 52 lakh-and the complex emotional dynamics surrounding her future. Bhaskaran insists he has no communal bias, despite his daughter's claims, and feels deeply hurt by being labeled otherwise. He admits that although Sangeetha's phone was confiscated, she managed to film her video through a device he suspects was passed to her covertly by Rasheed.

“I am a Communist, I have been a member of the party since I was 18. I don't look at caste or religion. But I am deeply hurt that my own daughter was made to say I am communal,” Bhaskaran said.

Sangeetha, divorced and a mother herself, insists on her right to live freely with Rasheed, despite the controversial interfaith nature of their relationship. She also fears her family might be plotting to put her into a coma to claim insurance money, alleging that they have taken her divorce settlement and gold.

Case Filed

The case escalated to the Kerala High Court after a habeas corpus petition was filed by Sangeetha's friend Arjun demanding her release. However, the court dismissed the petition amid doubts about Arjun's intentions and refused to pursue the matter further. Legal representatives for Bhaskaran have expressed concerns about Rasheed's role and influence over the unfolding situation. Also, the police have been directed to ensure the family's protection.

“The Kerala Story” criticism

Amid this, right-wing critics have drawn attention to PV Bhaskaran's response when movie "The Kerala Story" was released in 2023. Back then, he labeled it a propaganda film, claiming that everything shown in it was false and calling it anti-Muslim. They say Bhaskaran's own daughter has fallen into the same trap that the political leader had accused the film of portraying.