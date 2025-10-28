403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Serafim S3 Expands Availability On Amazon US After Successful Showcases At Gamescom And Twitchcon
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Serafim continues to redefine gaming control with the Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller, now available on Amazon US. Designed for seamless play across platforms, the S3 fuses comfort, precision, and innovation in one powerful device.
The S3 was designed to unify gaming across different ecosystems - supporting PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Android, cloud services, and now fully MFi-certified for Apple devices. Whether on console, PC, or mobile, players can enjoy consistent performance without switching controllers.
Core features:
1. Interchangeable ergonomic grips for personalised comfort during long sessions
2. Drift-free Hall Effect joysticks and zero-deadzone triggers for increased accuracy
3. Durable, lightweight construction optimised for portability and extended use
4. These innovations make the S3 a go-to choice for gamers seeking a single controller that adapts to every play style and platform.
Following its showcases at Gamescom 2025 and TwitchCon San Diego 2025, the Serafim S3 received enthusiastic feedback from creators, media, and players alike. Its innovative design and cross-platform functionality stood out as key highlights, reinforcing Serafim's position as a rising name in gaming hardware.
The Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller is now available on Amazon US, offering players nationwide access to the controller.
Official Amazon Link:
About Serafim:
The name Serafim originates from the highest order of angels, symbolizing excellence and victory. This angel will lead gamers to the pinnacle of triumph!
Media Contact:
Press Asset Drive Link
Serafim Technologies Inc. – PR Team
Email:...
Website: serafimgaming
The Game Marketer - PR Team
Email:...
Website: thegamemarketer
For press inquiries, to schedule an interview or demo, or to RSVP for a booth visit, please contact us via email. Come experience the future of mobile gaming with Serafim!
The S3 was designed to unify gaming across different ecosystems - supporting PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, Android, cloud services, and now fully MFi-certified for Apple devices. Whether on console, PC, or mobile, players can enjoy consistent performance without switching controllers.
Core features:
1. Interchangeable ergonomic grips for personalised comfort during long sessions
2. Drift-free Hall Effect joysticks and zero-deadzone triggers for increased accuracy
3. Durable, lightweight construction optimised for portability and extended use
4. These innovations make the S3 a go-to choice for gamers seeking a single controller that adapts to every play style and platform.
Following its showcases at Gamescom 2025 and TwitchCon San Diego 2025, the Serafim S3 received enthusiastic feedback from creators, media, and players alike. Its innovative design and cross-platform functionality stood out as key highlights, reinforcing Serafim's position as a rising name in gaming hardware.
The Serafim S3 Cloud Gaming Controller is now available on Amazon US, offering players nationwide access to the controller.
Official Amazon Link:
About Serafim:
The name Serafim originates from the highest order of angels, symbolizing excellence and victory. This angel will lead gamers to the pinnacle of triumph!
Media Contact:
Press Asset Drive Link
Serafim Technologies Inc. – PR Team
Email:...
Website: serafimgaming
The Game Marketer - PR Team
Email:...
Website: thegamemarketer
For press inquiries, to schedule an interview or demo, or to RSVP for a booth visit, please contact us via email. Come experience the future of mobile gaming with Serafim!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment