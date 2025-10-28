J & K Cannot Appoint Lokayukta Due To Its UT Status: CM Omar

J&K CM Omar Abdullah – KO photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the Union territory cannot appoint a Lokayukta as only states have the powers to establish the anti-corruption agency.

CPI(M) MLA M Y Tarigami had moved a private members' Bill in the Assembly to establish the Lokayukta in Jammu and Kashmir to inquire into allegations of corruption against public servants.

However, the chief minister informed the House that Section 63 of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, provides for the anti-corruption agency in every state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But, we are not a state. When we become a state, we will do it. But as a UT, it will be difficult for us,” Abdullah said, as he requested Tarigami to withdraw the Bill.