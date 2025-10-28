Powermax Minerals Commences Phase 2 Exploration Program At The Cameron Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, British Columbia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2025) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its Phase 2 exploration program at the Cameron Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

Building on Encouraging Phase 1 Results

The Phase 2 program follows the results of Phase 1 exploration, which confirmed the presence of light and heavy rare earth element (REE) mineralization across the property. Highlights from Phase 1 included (see August 08, 2025, news release):



Total REE (TREE) values range from 17 ppm to 1,943 ppm.

Heavy mineral concentrates samples returned TREE values ranging from 365 ppm to 7,561 ppm.

REE enrichment is noted across the property, with LREEs generally more abundant than HREEs. Consistent enrichment of both light (LREE) and heavy (HREE) rare earth elements across multiple lithological units.

These results support the presence of REE-bearing minerals such as monazite, allanite, and xenotime within pegmatitic and gneissic lithologies of the Monashee Group.

Phase 2 Program Objectives

Geological mapping and systematic rock sampling across new and previously identified mineralized zones.Additional stream sediment and soil geochemical surveys targeting untested drainages and low outcrop areas.Integration of geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets in a GIS platform to refine and prioritize drill targets.

Fieldwork Schedule

The Phase 2 fieldwork has commenced and is expected to take approximately 2-3 weeks to complete, depending on weather conditions.







Figure 1: Total REE Assay Map Cameron REE Project, BC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



CEO's Comment

Paul Gorman, CEO of Powermax Minerals Inc., commented:

"Our team is very encouraged by the early success at Cameron, which continues to demonstrate strong potential for both light and heavy rare earth mineralization in a favorable geological environment. The Phase 2 program represents another important step in systematically advancing the project that could add significant value for our shareholders."

About the Cameron REE Project

The Cameron REE Project covers approximately 2,984 hectares (three mineral claims) in the Kamloops Mining Division. The property lies within the Monashee Group, a high-grade metamorphic and granitic terrane known to host REE-bearing minerals. Mineralization at Cameron is associated with pegmatites, shear zones, and altered gneisses enriched in both light and heavy REEs.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., who is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.