Risk Of Large-Scale Atrocities In Sudan's El Fasher Grows 'By The Day'

The agency has received reports of summary executions of civilians trying to escape what was the last Sudanese military government stronghold of El Fasher – with indications of ethnic motivations for killings – and of former combatants who have put down their weapons, which is prohibited under humanitarian law.

“The risk of further large-scale, ethnically motivated violations and atrocities in El Fasher is mounting by the day,” warned UN human rights chief Volker Türk.

'Urgent and concrete action'

“Urgent and concrete action needs to be taken to ensure the protection of civilians in El Fasher and safe passage for those trying to reach relative safety.”

The alarming reports come as the humanitarian situation in Sudan continues to deteriorate since the outbreak of the conflict in 2023. With more than 12 million people displaced or stateless and over 24 million hungry, Sudan's crisis is considered to be one of the world's most severe.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been detained while trying to flee, including a journalist, OHCHR said. There were also reports of numerous civilian deaths, including local humanitarian volunteers, due to heavy artillery shelling last week.

'External interference'

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres told reporters while in Southeast Asia on Monday that the development marked a“terrible escalation” to the conflict, stressing that it was time for the international community to call out countries which are interfering in the war and“providing weapons” to the warring parties, urging them to agree a ceasefire.

Mr. Guterres noted that the problem is not only the fighting between the army and the RSF, but also the growing“external interference” that undermines prospects for a ceasefire and a political solution.

Malnourished and traumatised

“Civilians escaping, fleeing El Fasher are often held for ransom along the road, part of the road being controlled by militia,” said Denise Brown, UN humanitarian coordinator for Sudan, at Monday's press briefing.

She said humanitarian organizations have been receiving adults and children who are“dehydrated, malnourished, some injured and all traumatised.”

According to reports received by the OHCHR, five men were executed by the RSF for attempting to bring food supplies into the city, which has been under a blockade by the RSF militia – vying for power during a brutal civil war with the military – for 18 months.

Ms. Brown said that some of the RSF's victims were supposedly accused of supporting the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), and that the information received suggests dozens of civilians have been killed.

She highlighted that the dire funding situation, only 27 per cent of the ask, has not allowed the UN to response to the needs of people who are 'traumatised, raped and starving.'

Humanitarian workers at risk

Nearly 130 aid workers have been killed since the conflict erupted in April 2023, and there have been reports of volunteers being killed in El Fasher, Ms. Brown said.

“These people are the backbone of the humanitarian response in the most difficult areas and they are also protected under international humanitarian law,” she added.

Mr. Türk reiterated that the RSF commanders have an obligation under international law to protect civilians and ensure the safe passage of humanitarian assistance.

