Kazakhstan Pushing Envelope On Expanding Coal Power Generation Development

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan has called for broader development of coal-based power generation, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a government meeting, Trend reports.

"We need to develop coal generation more widely. Coal is a vital asset for us, so don't forget that," the prime minister said.

Chairman of Samruk-Energy, Kairat Maksutov, during the meeting reported on the ongoing coal generation projects, highlighting the key expansion project for the Ekibastuz GRES-2 power plant, which will see the addition of two new units with a total capacity of 1,080 MW.

He noted that contracts for the design, equipment supply, and construction of a new combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Kokshetau have been signed, with site preparation, project design, and documentation work currently underway.

Comparable arrangements have been established for combined heat and power facilities in the urban locales of Semey and Ust-Kamenogorsk, with the operational commencement anticipated in 2029, featuring an aggregate output of 360 megawatts and 1,000 gigacalories per hour.

Currently, 43 state services with subcategories are provided in the energy sector, 99 percent of which are available online. In 2024, more than 1,000 services were provided. By 2027, the government aims to cover at least 50 percent of electricity and heat supply facilities with digital monitoring and automate key industry processes.