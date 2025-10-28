Zelensky In Talks With Germany And Italy On Purchasing Additional Power-Generation Equipment

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President said this while speaking with journalists, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“There are two companies in Germany and in Italy that produce the necessary equipment for power generation. I showed him (German Chancellor Friedrich Merz – ed.) the quantity required. Why him? Firstly, because it is Germany, and secondly, they have significant funding for humanitarian support. I am asking that money from this package be redirected to purchase this equipment. This is a serious matter, and a significant amount of electricity could be produced,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he raised this issue with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as well.

“I spoke with Giorgia Meloni, and she is also ready to support. She has an alternative, which is gas. She asked me which is faster: this equipment or gas supply. And she said, let me check which option will be faster. She will speak with the companies. Both options work for us,” the President said.

According to him, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also expressed readiness to support with an energy package.“There are also agreements with the Netherlands that they will assist with energy matters, which is very significant. We are now working on all the details,” the head of state added.

As reported earlier, on October 26, Zelensky stated that during the previous week (20–26 October), the Russian Federation used more than 50 missiles, nearly 1,200 strike drones and over 1,360 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the year, Russia has launched around 770 ballistic missiles and more than 50 Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles at Ukraine.