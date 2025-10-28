KR1 Crypto Firm Targets London Stock Exchange As UK Embraces Industry

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The UK's evolving regulatory landscape and increasing institutional interest are positioning the country as a more welcoming hub for the crypto industry. Notably, KR1, a prominent blockchain investment firm, is set to list on the London Stock Exchange's main market, marking a significant milestone in the integration of digital assets into traditional financial markets. Meanwhile, regulatory adjustments and corporate restructuring in the crypto sector highlight ongoing shifts in the global crypto economy, prompting both opportunities and strategic pivots for crypto companies.



KR1, a blockchain investment firm, plans to move its listing from the Aquis Exchange to the London Stock Exchange's main market, signaling growing institutional adoption of digital assets.

The move positions KR1 as the first genuine digital asset company on the LSE, focusing on early-stage blockchain projects and staking revenues, distinct from firms solely holding cryptocurrencies.

The UK's financial regulatory environment is warming to crypto, with the FCA approving crypto ETFs and the Bank of England reconsidering stablecoin holding caps. Meanwhile, Argo Blockchain will delist from the LSE following a restructuring deal, while maintaining its Nasdaq listing, reflecting ongoing consolidation in the crypto mining sector.

KR1 to list on London Stock Exchange's main market

KR1, a leading crypto staking and blockchain investment firm based on the Isle of Man, is preparing to transfer its listing from the small-cap Aquis exchange to the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE). The move, expected to be completed next month, is seen by the company's co-founder as a signal of wider acceptance for digital assets within mainstream financial markets. Keld Van Schreven told the Financial Times that this transition marks“a starter gun for this new asset class on the LSE,” with expectations of other crypto-focused firms following suit.

Market analysts highlight that KR1, with a market cap of approximately 56 million pounds (around $75 million), is the“first authentic digital asset company” to list on the LSE, setting itself apart from other companies that simply hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Founded in 2014, KR1 specializes in investing in early-stage blockchain projects and generates revenue through staking assets like Ether (ETH ) and Polkadot (DOT ). Over the years, the company has completed more than 100 digital asset investments and is increasingly focusing on staking activities, according to Van Schreven.

UK's regulatory landscape becomes more favorable for crypto

The decision by KR1 to list on the LSE coincides with a more receptive stance from UK regulators toward cryptocurrency. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has recently approved crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) to trade on the LSE, and a comprehensive digital asset regulatory framework is expected to materialize next year.

Additionally, the Bank of England is re-evaluating proposed caps on stablecoin holdings, potentially allowing higher reserves for companies that need large fiat-pegged assets. Originally, the BoE had suggested limits of roughly $27,000 per individual and $13 million for companies. The adjustments are part of broader efforts to align UK regulation with global trends, especially in response to the U.S. GENIUS Act, which seeks to provide clearer rules for digital asset firms and promote innovation while ensuring compliance.

BoE reconsiders caps on stablecoin holdings. Source: GC Cooke

Crypto companies face strategic pivots amid industry shifts

Meanwhile, Argo Blockchain, one of the UK's few publicly traded crypto miners, is set to delist from the LSE as part of a major restructuring deal. The company will transfer control to its largest creditor, Growler Mining, marking the end of Argo's six-year presence on the UK's premier stock exchange. The move is part of broader industry consolidation and restructuring efforts, which aim to improve operational efficiency amid volatile market conditions.

Despite the delisting, Argo plans to retain its Nasdaq listing, including a planned reverse stock split before January 2026, ensuring continued access to U.S. capital markets. This strategic shift underscores the ongoing adaptations within crypto mining firms as they navigate global regulatory landscapes and market dynamics.

