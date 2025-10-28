403
Trump Greenlights First Shipment of Missiles for Japan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed he has authorized the first delivery of missiles to Japan’s Self-Defense Forces for deployment on their F-35 fighter jets.
"I'm delighted to report that I've just approved the first batch of missiles," Trump told American troops aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka naval base near Tokyo.
Trump added that the missiles will arrive "this week, so they're ahead of schedule."
The president underscored the message of US military superiority, stating: "From now on, if we're in a war, we're going to win the war. We're going to win it like nobody ever before."
Highlighting America’s naval dominance, Trump said no navy comes "even close" and praised the US for producing the finest equipment, ammunition, weapons, missiles, and aircraft.
"There's no military like our military, not even close. Nobody has our weapons, and it'll be stronger and more powerful than ever before very soon," he declared.
Trump also stressed that military power relies not only on advanced weapons but also on skilled personnel. "If you don't have the right people to operate those weapons, they don't mean much," he told the troops.
The remarks came during Trump’s visit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, as part of his ongoing three-nation tour across Asia.
Takaichi, speaking after Trump, pledged that Japan will “proactively contribute” to regional peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific.
She called the aircraft carrier, from which she and Trump addressed troops, a “symbol of protecting freedom and peace in the region.”
Recalling the policies of her mentor, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Takaichi vowed to uphold the same “resolve” for a “free and open Indo-Pacific” that will “serve as foundation for peace and prosperity in the entire region.”
Amid what she described as an “unprecedented, severe security environment,” Takaichi said Tokyo will “fundamentally reinforce its defense capabilities” with “unwavering determination and action.”
She described Japan’s partnership with the US as the “greatest” alliance and pledged to elevate it to “even greater, greater heights."
In her first policy address since her election last week, Takaichi confirmed Japan will accelerate defense spending to about 2% of GDP, two years ahead of previous projections.
Under the US-Japan mutual defense treaty, over 50,000 American troops are stationed in Japan, supported by weapons, military equipment, and bases.
