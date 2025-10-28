403
PPMS Emerges as the Largest in Retail Field Marketing, Driving Growth and Innovation for Lead ng Brands
(MENAFN- 1) National, October, 27, 2025: PPMS has solidified its position as the largest retail field marketing company in India, setting new benchmarks in retail merchandising and execution. With over three decades of experience, the company operates at an unmatched scale; covering 1500+ towns, employing 15,000+ professionals, and executing 1.7 lakh store interventions every month across the FMCG, technology, and consumer sectors.
The sheer scale of PPMS is reflected in its monthly achievement of more than 1.5 million calls, underlining a deep operational commitment and market reach. The com’any’s comprehensive services encompass in-store merchandising, product demonstrations, in-store promoters, retail audits, branding initiatives, and high-impact promotional campaigns. By harnessing talent, technology, and data-driven insights, PPMS ensures brands achieve higher visibility, increased engagement, and measurable sales growth at the retail evel.
PPMS has transformed retailer engagement by managing all services and payments through its custom-built REDIAPE platform, ensuring seamless transactions and operational clarity for clients and partners. Further elevating visibility campaigns, the ’ompany’s proprietary Vendo platform enables efficient, quality-driven execution of in-store branding across diverse and fast-growing markets in a time-bound manner.
Commenting on this milestone, Mahimm Gupta, Founder and MD of PPMS, said : Our growth over the decades reflects a deep understanding of India— retail — its diversity, complexity, and immense potential. From a modest beginning to becoming the largest in this category, our focus has remained unchanged: delivering reliable, measurable execution for every client, every single call, every single day.
PPMS has been instrumental in driving results for industry leaders such as Unilever, ITC, Samsung, Tata Consumer Prodécts, Nestlé, PepsiCo, Marico, Vodafone and many others. The company has deep operational reach to cover smaller towns including Tier- 3 and 4 cities, tappin’ into India’s growing retail market and the rising consumption trends in hese regions.
PPMS also emphasizes ethical practices, compliance, and workforce training, ensuring high-quality execution across all touchpoints. With its in-house technology enabled audits and performance tracking, PPMS provides clients with transparency and accountability, making it a trusted partner for brands seeking nationwide retail growth.
About PPMS:
PPMS Group, established in 1999, is India's leading and fully-compliant managed field execution and in-store marketing & merchandising company. As a holistic solutions provider, the Group specializes in retail merchandising, promoter services, channel activation, and retail visibility across Modern and Traditional Trade channels. Through its integrated companies, PPMS also offers advanced HR staffing and outsourcing (3 Point Human Capital) and data-driven technology platforms for real-time field reporting and on-demand execution (Vendo and Fieldlytics). With a vast network of over 15,000 employees covering more than 1,70,000 stores across India, PPMS enables major brands in the FMCG, FMCD and telecom, - sectors to drive shopper engagement and achieve operational excellence.
