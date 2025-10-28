Al Waab Blank Al Kharaitiyat As Al Shamal Beat Al Gharafa

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Waab stormed to a 3-0 triumph over Al Kharaitiyat in the fourth round of the QSL Cup at Al Khor Stadium yesterday, dropping them from the top of the standings.

Al Waab's second win of the tournament also lifted the Ahmed Abdelsalam Ahmed-coached side to fifth spot in the 20-team contest.

Al Waab's goals were scored by Bahaa Faisal (11th minute), Abdulrahman Khan (18th minute), and Diogo Filipe (51st minute).

Al Kharaitiyat were reduced to 10 men in the 55th minute, when Christopher Boniface was red carded for dissent.

Al Kharaitiyat's first loss of in the tournament and reduced goal difference meant they were pushed down to third in the table, while Al Waab jumped to fifth place with an unbeaten run.

The QSL second-division side has been impressive throughout the campaign, showing strong consistency against top-flight opponents.

They opened their run by sharing points in a 1-1 draw against Mesaimeer, followed by another 1-1 draw with Al Arabi before edging Al Ahli 1-0 in Round 3. Last week, they held powerhouse Al Rayyan to a 2-2 draw, making their presence felt among big guns.

Later yesterday, Al Shamal also made a significant leap in the points table following a 1-0 win over Al Gharafa at the Grand Hamad Stadium. A sizzling Abdessamed Bounacer strike in the 73rd minute secured the full points for the David Prats-coached side.

Al Shamal's Abdessamed Bounacer (right) and Al Gharafa's Abdelaziz Nady Beshir vie for the ball.

It was Al Shamal's second successive win, following their 5-0 win over Al Markhiya in the previous round as they took their tally to 8 points to be seventh in standings. On the other hand, Al Gharafa are in dire straights, slipping to 19th spot after suffering their fourth defeat.

Today, Qatar SC face Mesaimeer at 17:30 at the Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Stadium, while Al Sadd host Al Shahaniya at 17:30.

Later, at 19:30, Al Duhail take on Al Rayyan at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, while Al Arabi meet Lusail at the Suhaim Bin Hamad stadium.