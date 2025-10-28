Years Of Culture Initiatives Connect Travel And Tourism Industries At Hospitality Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Years of Culture (YoC) initiative, in collaboration with Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, will present a travel industry delegation from Argentina and Chile at the 10th edition of Hospitality Qatar, being held from October 28 to 30, 2025 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

The event forms part of the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture, highlighting how culture and commerce intersect across the hospitality and tourism industries.

Now in its 10th year, Hospitality Qatar has become one of the region's most influential industry gatherings, bringing together professionals from hospitality, tourism, F&B, and design. This year's edition takes place amid a period of record tourism growth for Qatar, which welcomed more than five million international visitors in 2024, a 25 percent increase over the previous year, and continues to build on that success in 2025 with rising hotel occupancy and expanding visitor offerings.

Latin America's presence at this milestone edition shows Qatar's growing connections with new tourism markets. The participation of Argentina and Chile, both known for their culinary heritage, innovation, and sustainable tourism practices, demonstrate how collaboration across regions can help build more resilient and experience-driven hospitality industries.

His Excellency Mohammed Al Kuwari, YoC Adviser on Latin American affairs and Qatar's former Ambassador to Mexico, said,“The Years of Culture initiative continues to highlight how cultural exchange and economic cooperation can complement one another.

“We're looking forward to seeing that spirit of collaboration at Hospitality Qatar extend beyond the cultural sphere into business and innovation. When people connect through shared experiences in hospitality, design, or gastronomy, they build understanding and trust. That is what the Years of Culture stands for: creating opportunities that bring nations closer together in meaningful and lasting ways.”

Argentina's high-level delegation will be led by Augusto Ardiles, Undersecretary of Investments at the Ministry of Economic Development of Buenos Aires, and feature two forward-thinking companies: Cura Té Alma (food and beverage/wellness): creating artisanal tea and yerba mate blends crafted as sensory experiences. Smileweb (AI and SaaS): providing real-time customer feedback analysis through AI to help hospitality businesses improve service and engagement.

The Chilean delegation will feature four innovative companies: Lazarillo (technology/accessibility): a navigation and virtual assistant app improving accessibility for hotel and resort guests, Gourmedia (hospitality tech/SaaS): offering digital solutions for hospitality brands, including smart menus, loyalty systems, and reservation integrations, myHotel (AI and guest experience): a leading SaaS platform supporting over 1,800 hotels worldwide with AI-driven automation and reputation management tools, and ACHITUR (rural tourism and digital solutions): a Chilean rural tourism association, promoting digital transformation and sustainable community-based tourism.

The programme will feature panels, live demonstrations, and knowledge-sharing sessions exploring new ideas in hospitality and culinary innovation.

As Qatar expands its tourism ecosystem and builds new global partnerships, the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture highlights how international collaboration drives innovation and creativity across sectors. The initiative celebrates shared values of sustainability and cultural exchange while strengthening Qatar's ties with Latin America and shaping a more inclusive global hospitality landscape.