Al Diwan Book Fair Concludes In Germany, Bringing Together Around 100 Arab, Foreign Publishing Houses

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: The third Arab Cultural House“Al Diwan” Book Fair has wound up in Berlin, Germany.

The three-day event brought together around 100 Arab and foreign publishing houses.

The final day featured a panel discussion titled“From the Sands of Seleen to the Sidewalks of Berlin”, highlighting poetic dialogues between Modern Standard Arabic, Nabti, and German.

The panel delved into the art of poetry, particularly the nuances of translating verse with fidelity to meaning and intent, and explored the impact of machine translation on literary works.

Another panel discussion revolved around the contemporary Arabic novel in the Gulf region, with women writers in the spotlight, as well as the Qatari novel model.

It focused on the evolution of Gulf literature, emphasizing the progressive stages of the Qatari novel, the underlying influences, and the leading role of women in shaping the Gulf literary scene.

The Arab Cultural House in Berlin, affiliated with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Germany, organises this annual book fair as part of its cultural activities aimed at realizing the vision of forging connections and mutual understanding among nations.