Bajaj Chetak 3501 To Ather 450S- 5 Electric Scooters Under Rs 1.5 Lakh That Run All Day

Here, we introduce top models like the TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak, and Ather 450S, which are priced under ₹1.5 lakh and offer great range and performance. Learn about the price, battery, range, and key features of each scooter.

The demand for electric scooters in India is growing rapidly. Companies now offer a wide range of models that promise a great mix of style, performance, and practicality.

No Need to Compromise

With better battery tech and affordable options, buyers no longer have to compromise on range, speed, or features.

If your budget is up to ₹1.5 lakh (ex-showroom), you have a wide range of excellent electric scooters to choose from.

The TVS iQube S is a top-selling e-scooter in India, starting at ₹1.10 lakh. It has a 3.5 kWh battery, a 145 km range, and a top speed of 78 km/h on a full charge.

The Bajaj Chetak 3501 starts at ₹1.22 lakh. It's a modern electric take on the iconic Chetak, with a metal body. It has a 3.5 kWh battery, a 153 km range, and a 73 km/h top speed.

The Ather 450S, priced from ₹1 lakh, is a premium e-scooter for city and highway. It has a 2.9 kWh battery, 122 km range, 90 km/h top speed, and hits 0-40 km/h in 3.9s.

The TVS Orbiter starts at ₹99,900. It's an affordable, feature-rich e-scooter with a 115 km range. It has a 3.1 kWh battery, 68 km/h top speed, and features like cruise control.

The Hero Vida V2 Pro starts at ₹1.20 lakh. It's a high-performance e-scooter with a removable 3.94 kWh battery. It offers a 115 km range and a top speed of 90 km/h.