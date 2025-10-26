Qatar Cancer Society To Organise 'Relay For Life 2025' Event This Friday

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) invites all members of the community to participate in the second edition of the inspiring global event“Relay for Life 2025”, which will be held on Friday at the Aspire Indoor Track, from 3pm-8pm.This event, held in more than 30 countries worldwide, is a humanitarian occasion dedicated to celebrating life, honouring cancer survivors, remembering those we have lost, and reaffirming the community's collective commitment to continue the fight against cancer.“Relay for Life” is characterised by its humanitarian and awareness-driven spirit, as participants engage in a continuous four-hour walk – a powerful symbol of the ongoing battle against cancer and the determination and hope shown by patients, survivors, and their blade-->

The event serves as an opportunity to unite efforts and strengthen community solidarity by building an integrated support network that empowers patients and encourages society to adopt healthy lifestyles.The event will feature a diverse programme of educational and entertainment activities suitable for all ages, making it a special social experience for families and friends.There will be inspiring stories from cancer survivors, who will share their courageous journeys of confronting the disease with strength and determination, becoming a source of hope and encouragement for others going through similar experiences.The event will include touching tributes to loved ones who have passed away, in heartfelt moments that express gratitude and embody the values of compassion and unity – the essence of this global initiative.Furthermore, there will be awareness and educational sessions to promote the importance of prevention and early detection, highlighting methods of psychological and social support for patients and their families, and shedding light on the latest developments in treatment and healthcare.Zakaria Karzoun, the head of the QCS's Community Partnerships Unit, said that this event reflects the QCS's mission to support cancer patients and raise public awareness about the disease.“'Relay for Life; is not merely a sporting event; it is a symbol of hope and human solidarity, a message to every patient that they are not alone in this battle,” he said.Karzoun called on all members of the community – individuals and institutions alike – to take part in this unique global event, affirming that“every step taken during 'Relay for Life' is a step toward a cancer-free future and a continuous expression of human support”.Registration can be done through the link or via the QR code.