Awqaf Minister Meets Syrian Counterpart
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem met Sunday with the visiting Syrian Minister of Endowments Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri and his accompanying delegation from the Supreme Fatwa Council.
The two sides discussed co-operation relations in the fields of endowments and Islamic affairs, and ways to enhance and develop them. They also exchanged views on topics of common interest. Awqaf Syrian Minister of Endowments HE Ghanem bin Shaheen al-Ghanem Mohammad Abu al-Khair Shukri Supreme Fatwa Council
