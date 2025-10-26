403
Stars Of Science Season 17 Crowns 'Top Arab Innovator'
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Season 17 of Qatar Foundation's (QF) Stars of Science concluded with Laid Dardabou, a bright scientific mind from Algeria, crowned the Top Arab Innovator.
In a moment of celebration, Khalid Aljumaily announced Dardabou's victory with 'ViDa', a smartwatch-integrated system that estimates Vitamin D levels and helps users take preventive action before mental health symptoms arise. Dardabou's invention impressed judges for its potential to blend biotechnology with emotional well-being, addressing a global challenge through accessible, everyday technology.
Upon being named the winner, Dardabou said:“This win is deeply personal. It began with someone I love - and it became my mission to make sure others never feel helpless in the same way. Stars of Science gave me the courage to believe that compassion and science together can save lives. This award isn't the end, it's a beginning.”
Second place was awarded to Razan Salem Bahabri, from Saudi Arabia, for her project 'Teleab', a wearable rehabilitation gaming system that turns physical therapy into an interactive, data-driven experience. Bahabri's innovation empowers patients to recover through play while enabling doctors to monitor progress remotely. Her project represents a leap forward in digital health, offering a compassionate and accessible solution for home-based recovery.
Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) president Rama Chakaki congratulated the finalists, saying:“Each of this season's innovators has shown us the true power of purpose-driven science. Their ideas merge empathy, creativity, and impact - and that's exactly the kind of innovation the world needs right now. At QSTP, we're proud to support Stars of Science as it continues to transform ideas into solutions that can improve lives, inspire the next generation, and strengthen the region's innovation ecosystem.”Qatar Foundation Stars of Science Laid Dardabou
