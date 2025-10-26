403
All Set For Hosting Web Summit Qatar In Less Than 100 Days
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organising Committee announced that preparations are complete for hosting the third edition of the global event in Qatar, set to take place in less than 100 days.
The summit will bring together leaders, experts, entrepreneurs and investors in technology and innovation from around the world.
The upcoming edition is expected to witness record participation, welcoming over 30,000 attendees from more than 120 countries, alongside 1,500 startups, 700 investors and 600 media representatives, making it the largest edition in the history of Web Summit Qatar.
HE Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani, Director of the Government Communications Office (GCO) and Chairman of the Permanent Web Summit Qatar Organising Committee, said: "The first two editions of Web Summit Qatar were pivotal in cementing the country's position on the global technology stage. They drew record participation from startups, investors and experts from around the world, and highlighted Qatar's advanced infrastructure, technological capabilities and organisational excellence, establishing it as a preferred destination for major international events."
HE Sheikh Jassim added: "We are building on the success achieved in the 2024 and 2025 editions through meticulous preparations for the third edition, which we aim to make the most outstanding in terms of experience, content and international participation. This reflects the rapid evolution of Qatar's innovation ecosystem and reinforces the nation's leading role in advancing the global dialogue on the future of technology and entrepreneurship."
He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to providing an exceptional experience for participants and visitors, reflecting the nation's advanced infrastructure, skilled national talent and strong coordination among all relevant entities. He expressed his aspiration for this edition to be the largest and most impactful yet, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Web Summit Qatar serves as a key platform for governments, companies, innovators and investors to explore the digital economy and the future of technology. Hosting the third edition continues Qatar's success in organising two exceptional editions that cemented its position as a regional and global centre for innovation and entrepreneurship.
Preliminary indicators show that startups from more than 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit, underscoring Qatar's growing status as an attractive destination for startups from around the world. The previous edition of the summit saw the participation of 228 Qatari startups out of a total of 1,520, marking a 140% increase compared to the inaugural edition of the global event and reflecting the nation's growing support for entrepreneurship and technological innovation.
Web Summit Qatar plays an active role in supporting startups and helping them advance their entrepreneurial journeys. Among the companies that have expanded following their participation in previous editions are Be My Sense, EnergyX and One Connect, which established a presence in Qatar through the Qatar Financial Centre, expanding their operations across the region. Chex also secured promising opportunities for growth after meeting leading regional accelerators during the summit.
Ahmed El Abed, co-founder and CEO of Be My Sense, which develops technological solutions for individuals with hearing disabilities, said that Web Summit Qatar 2025 was a turning point for his company. The summit enabled him to secure support from Qatar Development Bank and the Qatar Business Incubation Centre, expanding his company's global partnerships.
Meanwhile, Sean Park, co-founder and CEO of EnergyX, stated that his participation in the summit led to investment announcements exceeding $100mn in the GCC over the next five years, in addition to registering his company with the Qatar Financial Centre to support regional expansion.
Hosting Web Summit Qatar 2026 reflects Qatar's commitment to advancing its innovation ecosystem and promoting a knowledge-based economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030. It reinforces the nation's position as a global platform that brings together creative minds and opens new horizons for collaboration and partnerships in the technology sector.
Web Summit Qatar is the regional edition of the world's largest technology event. It aims to strengthen cooperation among governments, companies, innovators and investors, and to showcase the latest global trends in digital transformation, entrepreneurship and emerging technologies. The summit serves as a strategic platform for Qatar to reaffirm its position as a leading centre for innovation and technology in the Middle East. (QNA)Web Summit Qatar
