QFFD-QRCS Medical Convoy In Guyana Concluded
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has completed a multi-specialisation medical convoy in Guyana, funded by Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD).
During the seven-day mission, the volunteering medical team from Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medicine examined a total of 140 patients and performed 48 major surgeries, in light of the needs specified by the Ministry of Health, as follows: 16 cardiac catheterisations, 13 cancer surgeries, four paediatric gastrointestinal surgeries, and 15 urology surgeries.
Apart from the medical team, there was a delegation from QFFD and QRCS, headed by Mohamed Ahmed al-Beshri, assistant secretary-general, Communication and Resource Development at QRCS. Members of the delegation included Dr Izzadeen Gaffar, coordinator, Medical Convoys Project at QRCS and Yousef al-Mulla, acting director of Humanitarian Aid Department at QFFD. They were received by Mohamed Ibrahim al-Rumaihi, Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Qatar in Guyana, who helped facilitate the delegation's mission and coordinate with local authorities.
Two training workshops were delivered by the gynaecology and urology consultants for 38 local doctors. In addition, 30 medical professionals received on-the-job training during the procedures,
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation was supported with the medical supplies and equipment needed for cardiac catheterisation and specialised surgeries, helping upgrade the hospital's resources and ensure continued services following the end of mission.
Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana, held a special reception for the Qatari delegation, in the presence of al-Rumaihi. He praised Qatar's support for his country during the Covid-19 pandemic, through the deployment of a fully equipped field hospital and the provision of ventilators and vaccines Red Crescent Society Qatar Fund for Development Guyana
