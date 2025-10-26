403
QU Opens Re-Admission Applications For Spring 2026 Semester
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University started Sunday accepting re-admission applications for former undergraduate students for the Spring 2026 semester, with the deadline set for Nov 5.
Re-admission is available in 11 colleges, including Arts and Sciences, Engineering, Business and Economics, Law, Sharia and Islamic Studies, Education, Nursing, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, Medicine, and Dental Medicine.
The university said the categories of students who are eligible to apply are those who withdrew or were absent for more than four consecutive or non-consecutive semesters without prior approval; admitted to the Foundation Program and have been away for more than two semesters; or did not complete the Foundation Programme within four regular semesters.
The categories also include the students who were suspended for academic reasons after two unsuccessful attempts to pass required courses and those whose registration was terminated for academic reasons, such as low GPA or failure to meet graduation requirements.
Applications must be submitted online via edu with all required documents - including ID, passport (for non-Qataris), and a personal photo - before the deadline.
Supporting certificates and achievements may also be uploaded electronically. Yet, the university said applicants can submit their documents in person during working days at the Student Affairs Building.
Qatar University stressed that admission is competitive and depends on each college's capacity and additional criteria. Accepted students will meet academic advisers for orientation and course planning ahead of registration. Qatar University
