Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Global Market Report 2025 Business Growth, Development Factors, And Future Drivers Till 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Much Is The Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market Worth?The market size for dual mode microwave seekers has experienced a fast-paced expansion in the last few years. Projected to escalate from $1.80 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025, it is set to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. Such growth during the historic period is credited to the escalating demand for missile precision, increased dependence on multi-mode seeker technologies, heightened efforts toward countering hypersonic threats, and the expanding deployment of UAVS in combat missions, along with the growing application of microwave systems in naval warfare.

The market for dual-mode microwave seekers is forecasted to undergo substantial growth in the coming years. It's predicted to reach $2.91 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The projected growth within this period could be due to increased demand for dual-mode precision strike systems, escalating military modernization projects in emerging economies, heightened demand for improved defense against advanced countermeasures, and amplified emphasis on extended-range target engagement capabilities. Key trends during this forecast period include downsizing of sensor components, combination of multi-spectral sensors, the use of solid-state transmitters, integration of active electronically scanned array (AESA), high-bandwidth data links, and gallium nitride (GAN)-based power amplifiers.

What Are The Factors Driving The Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market?

The growth of the dual mode microwave seeker market is anticipated to be fueled by increased defense budgets in the future. These budgets are specifically allocated for expenses related to military and defense-related activities. The chief reason behind heightened defense budgets is the rise in geopolitical tensions, which compel governments to strengthen their military capabilities, update equipment, and invest in new technologies. The aim of these measures is to deter potential threats and maintain strategic advantages. Higher defense budgets enable the accelerated deployment and development of advanced technologies such as dual mode microwave seekers, facilitating further investment in research, precision capabilities, and large-scale integration into contemporary defense systems. For instance, it was reported in May 2025 by the UK Parliament's House of Commons Library, that UK defence spending is set to rise to about $70.5 billion (£56.9 billion) in the financial year of 2024-25. This is further predicted to rise to roughly $73.9 billion(£59.8 billion) in 2025-26. Hence, the growth of the dual mode microwave seeker market is being propelled by increased defense budgets. Moreover, the surge in security concerns is also predicted to push the dual-mode microwave seeker market's growth going forward. These concerns pertain to possible risks or threats that could compromise the confidentiality or availability of systems and data. The rise in these concerns is due to the growing sophistication of cyber threats that misuse advanced technologies to infiltrate systems and compromise sensitive data. Dual-mode microwave seekers aid in mitigating these security concerns by improving defense reliability and reducing vulnerabilities, through precise target detection and tracking in diverse environments. For instance, in January 2025, the Office for National Statistics reported that there were 9.5 million incidents of significant crime in the year ending September 2024, marking a 12% increase from 8.5 million in the previous year. This increase was primarily driven by a 19% rise in fraud incidents, totaling approximately 3.9 million. Therefore, the growth of the dual-mode microwave seeker market is being driven by surging security concerns.

Who Are The Major Players In The Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market?

Major players in the Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Global Market Report 2025 include:

. RTX Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Aerospace)

. BAE Systems plc

. Safran Electronics & Defense

. Thales S.A.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Elbit Systems Ltd.

. Saab AB

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market Share?

The dual-mode microwave seeker market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Product Type: Active Microwave Seeker, Passive Microwave Seeker, Combined Active-Passive Seeker

2) By Platform: Missiles, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Guided Munitions, Other Platforms

3) By Frequency Band: X-Band, Ku-Band, Ka-Band, Other Frequency Bands

4) By Application: Defense, Homeland Security, Aerospace, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Military, Government Agencies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Active Microwave Seeker: High Frequency Seeker, Medium Frequency Seeker, Low Frequency Seeker

2) By Passive Microwave Seeker: Infrared Seeker, Ultraviolet Seeker, Thermal Seeker

3) By Combined Active-Passive Seeker: Dual Band Seeker, Multi Band Seeker, Hybrid Band Seeker

What Are The Regional Trends In The Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market?

In the Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Global Market Report 2025, North America held the dominant position in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most significant growth in the forecast period. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

