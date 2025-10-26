Global Drone Identification System Market To Reach $2.96 Billion At A Steady 19% CAGR By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- How Large Will The Drone Identification System Market Be By 2025?In recent times, there has been a significant expansion in the size of the drone identification system market. It is anticipated to rise from a worth of $1.24 billion in 2024 to a value of $1.48 billion in 2025, with a formidable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%. Factors that led to growth in the historical phase include heightened demand for safe airspace, rising utilization of commercial drones, an uptick in unauthorized drone flights, more rigorous government rules on drone usage, and amplified investments in defense and security applications.

Expectations are high for a swift expansion in the market size of drone identification systems in the coming years. Projected to reach $2.97 billion in 2029, it represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. This robust growth over the forecast period could be a result of factors such as the escalating adoption of beyond visual line of sight (bvlos) operations, the rising necessity for real-time drone surveillance options, incremented investments in drone delivery and logistics, amplified utilization of drones in urgent situations like disaster management, and a growing preference for automated drone traffic management systems. The forecast period will also witness major trends including the progression in AI-based drone detection, the emergence of integrated counter-drone solutions, innovation in long-distance identification technologies, advances in cloud-driven surveillance platforms and the development of multi-sensor fusion systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Drone Identification System Market Landscape?

The drone identification system market's expansion is being fuelled by the growth in smart city initiatives. These initiatives reflect urban policy makers' strategic efforts to adopt state-of-the-art technology, analytics-based solutions and eco-friendly procedures, all aimed at enhancing the safety, efficiency, and living standards in cities. The growth in smart city initiatives is accentuated by the challenges of swift urbanization and population increases, which necessitate competent infrastructure, resource administration, and an upgraded urban living experience. The use of drone identification systems is promoted by smart city projects as they stimulate the development of sophisticated urban facilities, combined surveillance, and real-time data processing, which contribute to a safer and more effective monitoring of airspace. For instance, data from April 2023, from the International Institute for Management Development, a business school in Switzerland, showed a jump in the number of smart cities globally from 118 cities in 2021, to 141 cities in 2023. Hence, the rise in smart city initiatives is bolstering the growth of the drone identification system market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Drone Identification System Market?

Major players in the Drone Identification System Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Fortem Technologies Inc.

. Airbus S.A.S.

. Raytheon Technologies Corporation

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

. CACI International Inc.

. HENSOLDT AG

. QinetiQ Group plc

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Drone Identification System Industry?

Firms dominating the drone identification system market are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions such as remote identification broadcast modules. These are designed to improve regulatory adherence and guarantee secure management of airspace. These Remote Identification Broadcast Modules are small devices that attach to drones, providing real-time transmission of identification, geographic position, and flight details to regulatory bodies and nearby air traffic systems, consequently ensuring safe and lawful operations. For example, uAvionix Corporation, an American technology enterprise, introduced pingRID in February 2023. This is a Remote ID broadcast module for drones, designed to assist operators in aligning with the FAA's Remote ID rules. It's small, weighing a mere 21 grams, has an aviation-standard design, and can be effortlessly fitted to most drones without compromising their operation abilities. A single charge of its USB-C rechargeable battery allows it to run for over two hours, and it adheres fully to FAA Part 89. With clear LED signs showing battery status, readiness for flight, and in-flight activities, pingRID doesn't need any additional setup or apps and emits precise GPS-based Remote ID signals through dual Bluetooth protocols to enable smooth compliance.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Drone Identification System Market

The drone identification system market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Type: Identification And Detection, Mitigation Technologies

3) By Technology: Radio Frequency Identification, Acoustic Identification, Optical Identification, Other Technologies

4) By Application: Military, Commercial, Government, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Defense, Homeland Security, Aviation, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radar Sensors, Radio Frequency Sensors, Electro Optical Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, Infrared Sensors

2) By Software: Flight Management Software, Data Analytics Software, Threat Detection Software, Tracking And Monitoring Software, Reporting And Visualization Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Consulting Services, Integration Services

Drone Identification System Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global drone identification system market. The anticipated growth status gets discussed in the Drone Identification System Global Market Report 2025. The report encompasses different regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

