Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market CAGR To Be At 13.3% From 2025 To 2029 $2.05 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market?

The market size for cooling systems in data centres at spaceports has experienced significant growth recently. Expected to rise from $1.10 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) stands at 13.6%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to factors such as escalating thermal issues in high-density launch control systems, the growing necessity of cooling redundancy for extraterrestrial mission simulations, the increasing intricacy of space traffic management data centers, a surge in demand for specialized cooling in vacuum testing facilities, and the expanding integration of cryogenic systems into terrestrial data operations.

Expect a swift enlargement in the size of the spaceport data center cooling market in the subsequent years, escalating to $2.06 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The expansion through this forecast period can be credited to the mounting demand for sturdy spaceport data infrastructure, a surge in the necessity for efficient energy use in cooling, amplified investment in spaceport building and operations, the increase in high-grade computing applications for space expeditions, and an augmented focus on sustainable and eco-friendly cooling technologies. Foreseen trends in this duration encompass improvements in liquid immersion cooling systems, superior AI-orchestrated thermal management, innovations in modular cooling infrastructure, synergy of renewable energy with cooling solutions, and advancements in heat-resistant materials for extreme situations.

Download a free sample of the data center cooling for spaceport market report:



What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market?

The surge in private-owned satellite launches is anticipated to boost the data center cooling market for spaceports. Commercial satellites, privately owned spacecraft designed to deliver various services like communication, Earth monitoring, and data transfer, are in high demand due to the need for real-time data and global connection. Thanks to expanded satellite constellations, this demand is met more reliably and with greater coverage. To ensure seamless operation of ground-based data processing and mission control systems amidst this growth, data center cooling for spaceports is required. The Satellite Industry Association reported that in May 2025, 259 record-breaking launches took place in the previous year, releasing an impressive 2,695 satellites. This massive deployment led to a 30% rise in worldwide launch revenues, reaching $9.3 billion, showing how the escalating commercial satellite launches significantly influence the data center cooling market for spaceports. The upswing in FAA-approved space operations is also a major driving force in the data center cooling market for spaceports. FAA-licensed space operations denote commercial or non-government space activities authorized and regulated by the FAA within the United States or its territories to meet safety, environmental, and national security standards. The commercialization of space and the involvement of private enterprises have contributed considerably to this growth. Data center cooling at spaceports supports telemetry, launch control, and FAA-sanctioned space operations by maintaining optimal thermal conditions. The recent Annual Report published by Spaceport America indicated a 25.6% rise in FAA-approved commercial space launches compared to the prior year, once again cementing the market growth.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market?

Major players in the Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

. Daikin Industries Ltd.

. Schneider Electric

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Fujitsu Limited

. Johnson Controls International plc

. Eaton Corporation

. Trane Technologies plc

. Emerson Electric Co.

. Delta Electronics Inc.

What Segments Are Covered In The Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market Report?

The data center cooling for spaceport market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Cooling Technique: Air-Based Cooling, Liquid-Based Cooling, Immersion Cooling, Chilled Water Systems, Other Cooling Techniques

3) By Application: Launch Operations, Mission Control, Satellite Communication, Data Processing

4) By End-User: Government Space Agencies, Commercial Spaceports, Military, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Cooling Units, Airflow Management Equipment, Heat Exchangers, Chillers, Power Distribution Units

2) By Software: Monitoring And Control Software, Energy Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Capacity Planning Software

3) By Services: Installation And Integration Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting And Optimization Services, Training And Education Services

View the full data center cooling for spaceport market report:



Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the data center cooling for spaceport market as the leading region. The report predicts further growth of this market. Covered regions in this report on the data center cooling for spaceport market are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Data Center Cooling For Spaceport Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Data Center Cooling Global Market Report 2025



Data Center Liquid Cooling Global Market Report 2025



Data Center Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: