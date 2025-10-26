403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry welcomed the Kuala Lumpur peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia as a significant step towards ending their frontier conflict.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Civil Aviation Authority held a ceremony launching the new Control Tower and Third Runway at Kuwait International Airport under the patronage and in the presence of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem affirmed the government e-project (TSDEED) stands as one of the Ministry of Finance's most vital digital transformation projects.
CAIRO - The Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo launched a relief convoy to Gaza, comprising 33 trucks carrying food baskets and essential supplies, donated by Kuwait's Zakat House.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed two grant agreements with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) worth a total of USD 5.7 million, as part of Kuwait's continued support for humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Chad.
RAMALLAH - Kuwait-based Namaa charity started implementing the first phase of a relief aid project aiming to provide safe and fully-equipped shelter to Palestinians in the north of the Gaza Strip, it said.
MANAMA - The Kuwait youth handball team qualified for the semifinals after defeating Iran 24-19 in the third Asian Youth Games in Manama.
MANAMA - Kuwaiti athlete Yasmeen Waleed won gold medal in the high jump competition at the Third Asian Youth Games in the Bahraini capital Manama, setting a new record of 1.73 meters.
KUWAIT - The International Music Festival concluded its 25th edition, with a concert titled "Music for Peace" held at the Drama Theater in the Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center (JACC).
RIYADH - The High-Level Coordination Meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution kicked off in Riyadh, with the State of Kuwait attending.
BEIRUT - Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health announced that one person was killed in a new Israeli occupation airstrike in the country's northeastern region.
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the successful test of the world's first missile equipped with a nuclear propulsion system.
IRBIL - The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) announced the withdrawal of all its forces from Turkiye to areas in Iraq's Kurdistan Region as a second phase of the peace process following the disarmament process.
KHARTOUM - Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced they had taken control of the headquarters of the army's Sixth Division in Al-Fasher, the last stronghold of the armed forces in Darfur.
ISLAMABAD - At least 25 militants, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, were killed while five soldiers were killed in two security operations, said Pakistani military. (end)
