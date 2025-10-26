Trump Says He Can Resolve Military Conflict Between Afghanistan And Pakistan
"I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up. But I'll get that solved very quickly," Trump said.
The two countries have been engaged in an intense conflict, with each side claiming to be responding to aggression from the other - as seen during clashes in early October.
The Pakistani authorities accuse Afghanistan of turning a blind eye to militants crossing the border to carry out attacks, a claim denied by Taliban leaders, who seized power in Kabul.Read also: Ukraine, Cambodia abolish visas for diplomats
As Ukrinform reported earlier, representatives of the Afghan and Pakistani governments agreed to an immediate ceasefire during a new round of talks held on October 18, mediated by Qatar and Turkey.
Later, it was announced that the two sides would meet again on October 25 in Istanbul to agree on a mechanism for the long-term observance of the truce agreement.
Photo: The White House
