Ukrainian Forces Liberate Yehorivka In Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Strategic Communications Directorate (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook and also released a video showing the regiment's combat operations.

"Clearing Yehorivka of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the Oleksandrohrad sector," the message reads.

In the video, Ukrainian troops note that dozens of Russian invaders were eliminated both in the village and on its outskirts. The enemy is no longer present in Yehorivka.

After the clearing operation, Ukrainian forces raised the national flag in the liberated settlement.

As Ukrinform previously reported, fighters of the "Skelya" Assault Regiment also cleared the village of Torske in the Lyman sector of Russian troops.

Illustrative photo: video screenshot